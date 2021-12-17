Agency Brief: The ho-ho holiday edition

Inflation busting

New York City-based agency Barker is fighting inflation by giving all its employees what it is calling a "year-forward" bouns of 4.3% of their compensation. This is in addition to their normal year-end bonuses.

“It’s tremendously important to us that we’re in tune with our talent and managing proactively rather than reactively,” said Exective VP and Managing Director Mary Beth Well. “No one asked for this. But we knew it was an unexpected challenge for our team members. Despite rising salaries, higher expenses are a real burden for all of us, particularly in the New York City metro area. Everyday staples and expenses like milk, produce, gas, utilities, rent — all of these things are suddenly far more expensive, and it’s a shock to any household budget. This Year-Forward Bonus will help.”

Carat continues to accelerate growth

Carat U.S. has appointed Christine Piñeiro and Adil Zaim U.S. client presidents, reporting to Mike Law, U.S. CEO. In these roles, they will continuously oversee key client relationships and work to drive growth within the company.

Piñeiro joined Carat in 2004 and was previously executive VP and managing director. Zaim was previously CEO of Carat China.

“At Carat, we’re committed to advancing our clients’ business through meaningful progress and providing them with partners who can make a real impact and accelerate growth,” said Law. “Christine and Adil are the definition of a valued partner—each one of them playing an instrumental role in continuing to grow the agency with their long-standing client relationships and collaboration.”

Just Briefly

Jander Singh has been named global head of data and analytics at Accenture Interactive after most recently serving as chief data officer at DDB. The company said he will work closely with CEO David Droga and Accenture Interactive Chief Strategy Officer Baiju Shah.

Havas Formula has expanded its presence in the Midwest by opening a regional hub in Chicago. The public relations agency opened the hub as a way to expand its reach to hundreds of new brands in the region. It will primarily focus on consumer, lifestyle, b-to-b and tech brands and will be run by Tara Reid, who’s been promoted to president of Havas Formula Midwest after previously serving as VP.

MKG continues to grow with two new hires. Matthew Conley comes to the agency as head of production, a newly created role at the agency. He was previously executive producer at the Participation Agency. Before snagging the newest executive creative director title, Tricia Desjardins was the director of creative strategy at Camp, a family retail experience company.

David&Goliath has signed on two new senior hires. Brett Terblanche joins D&G as the newly created position of group creative director and art director after serving as creative director at Havas Chicago. Luiz Vicente Simoes joins as the newly created group creative director and copywriter after working as creative director at Leo Burnett Chicago.

Weber Shandwick has launched a new consulting network called The Weber Shandwick Collective. It opens in 2022 and will house Weber Shandwick and “an ecosystem of specialist creatives, marketing, communications and consulting firms built for the convergence of society, media, policy and technology.”

Happy holidays from all of us at Agency Brief! We'll see you again in January.