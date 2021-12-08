Agency holiday parties are back in full swing this year

Agencies are ringing in the holidays this season with cocktails, cookies, buffets—and vaccine cards.

Ad Age surveyed a dozen agencies about their holiday plans this year given the ongoing pandemic and found many looking to restore some normalcy by holding holiday parties in person. Some others are opting into a virtual celebration instead. But either way, with safety measures in place, agencies are planning some spirited indoor and outdoor events.

See Ad Age’s 2021 Year in Review here.

Milwaukee-based agency Hanson Dodge usually hosts a holiday brunch, but for the first time in five years, it is switching to an evening event being held at the Journeyman Hotel in Milwaukee. The agency has booked a large room for a buffet dinner and there will be an outdoor patio with heat lamps and warming fires to help allow social distancing, even though vaccines are required.

First-class plane tickets

Media.Monks is planning bashes for its offices including New York, L.A., London, and Northern California. New York employees will celebrate on a rooftop in the city, while L.A. employees will be feted at a casino with a jazz quartet band. Being vaccinated is a requirement to attend.

Other in-person events include Max Connect Marketing taking employees to a showing of "The Christmas Carol" at the Hale Center Theater in Salt Lake City, followed by dinner. Minneapolis-based advertising agency KC Truth will be doing its traditional ornament exchange and a locally catered holiday dinner. DNA in Seattle is having its holiday party on Dec. 10. Creative agency Curiosity held its party outdoors earlier this week and awarded one lucky employee chosen at random two first-class tickets to anywhere in the world that they are "curious" about. The shop even flew a plane over the venue, Vista at Lytle Park, during the party to announce the winner.