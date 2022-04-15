Agency News

Agency news you need to know this week

In this week's Agency Brief: Just Egg sends Congress a message about climate change and Stagwell opens an office in Brazil
By Keira Wingate. Published on April 15, 2022.
Michelob Ultra's new campaign features athletes who 81% of respondents don't like
Credit: Eat Just

Protect the planet

Creative agency Mythology and Just Egg, a plant-based egg brand, are teaming up to send a message to Congress about climate change as Earth Day approaches.

The campaign, which started April 11, has taken over Washington D.C. with billboards including copy such as, “We’ve resorted to a billboard to get Tom Cotton to eat our eggs and finally do something good for the environment” and “So delicious it will make Ted Cruz begrudgingly combat climate change.” 

The brand wants to send the message that “An egg made from plants is doing more to fight climate change than Congress” and the billboards are just the beginning. Starting on April 20, a food truck will drive around Capitol Hill, the National Mall and other D.C. landmarks offering Just Egg meals with names like “Ted Cruz’s Cancun Vacation” and “Rick Scott’s Special Interest Sammy."

The effort runs until April 27.

‘Feel Your Power’

Joan has launched its first campaign for Fitbit since winning agency of record status for the brand. The account was last held by Argonaut. 

The new campaign, “Feel Your Power,” shows the different ways people can become in tune with their bodies. The spot features influencers Petey, Leah V and Nor Diana, the world’s first hijab-wearing pro wrestler from Malaysia, becoming a champion at the 2019 Wrestlecon. 

The 30-second spot is backed with music performed by Marc Rebillet and takes viewers through scenes including people rocking out on piano, pole dancing and surfing. Each influencer also has a 15-second spot focused on their specific story. The campaign is meant to show off the benefits of a Fitbit, including its premium features that use data to help users find the healthiest lifestyle for them. 

“Feel Your Power” will run from April 11 until May 8 in the U.S. on TV, digital and paid social channels.

Forsman & Bodenfors grows leadership team  

Stagwell’s Forsman & Bodenfors has appointed former DDB Chief Strategy Officer Eric Zuncic to its leadership team as global managing director. He will report to Toby Southgate, global CEO. 

The position was created specifically for Zuncic as part of Forsman & Bodenfors' global strategy, according to the agency. In his new role, he will focus on business and creativity, while helping elevate the agency’s profile globally. Zuncic will also help strengthen relationships with clients such as Volvo, Goldman Sachs, and Procter & Gamble.

“I’ve worked with a small handful of people who can cross seamlessly between creativity and business. Eric is one of those rare talents. I’ve been trying to work with him again for a decade, and I’m delighted he’ll be helping write the next chapter for Forsman & Bodenfors,” Southgate said. 

This is the latest new hire for the agency. In September it brought on Lyndsey Corona as president of F&B New York and Po Kay Lee as president of its Singapore office.

Stagwell expands to Brazil

Stagwell is opening an office in Sao Paulo, Brazil to accelerate the company’s growth in Latin America. This is the second international office that Stagwell launched this year; in January it hung its shingle in Singapore to support its growth throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

The Brazil office will be led by Vinicius Reis, who is taking on the role of managing director. He will work alongside Andre Kassu and Marcos Medeiros, partners and co-chief creative officers. They will work together to further growth and expand Stagwell's capabilities to support regional and global clients that want to reach consumers in Latin America. 

Stagwell agencies in Brazil include travel media firm Ink, CP+B Brazil, YML, Locaria, communications network Allison+Partners and Code & Theory. 

 

Credit: Andrea Ogunbadejo, Juliette Geraghty, and Kristina Jenkins

New hires at Eleven

Creative agency Eleven has named Kristina Jenkins, Juliette Geraghty and Andrea Ogunbadejo to its leadership team. 

Jenkins takes on the role of chief strategy officer. Geraghty is now executive director, having originally started in the agency space as a copywriter for Digitas. Ogunbadejo is now head of production, having also worked at VaynerMedia London, where she led the agency production department and in-house content studio. 

While Eleven is based in San Francisco, Jenkins and Geraghty will be based in the Los Angeles area and Ogunbadejo will be in New York City. This is the latest group of hires for the agency. In November the shop brought on 3% Movement founder Kat Gordon to be creative entrepreneur in residence. 

Special Group

Special Group, the creative agency whose global clients include Uber Eats, is opening a new office in London led by CEO and Partner Jennifer Black, who joins from Havas UK, where she was managing director. 

Black will join a global team across the group’s five international offices in Los Angeles, Auckland, Wellington, Sydney and Melbourne. Prior to Havas, she worked at Mother London and Fallon and as founder and managing director of Fabula. 

“Opening in London, with Jen at the helm, will allow us to better serve our clients, many of whom, like Uber Eats, are accelerating global brands,” said Cade Heyde, Partner at Special and CEO, Special US, in a statement. The agency’s recent work included Uber Eats’ Super Bowl spot starring Gwyneth Paltrow eating her own vagina-scented candle, among other celebrity cameos.

Just briefly

M&C Saatchi Sports and Entertainment North America has launched its new events and experiential production division that will be led by Amanda Dawson. Dawson is the senior producer and will oversee large-scale consumer engagement opportunities. The new division will work with the agency’s other teams to expand its creative communication services and creative and strategy assignments. 

Superunion, the WPP creative company, has hired Izgi Yapici as its new executive creative director based in New York. She will lead the creative efforts for Superunion clients such as Coca-Cola and Google. Prior to taking on the new role, Yapici was creative director at Interbrand. 

The Brandtech Group has hired Linsey Loy as its first chief growth officer. She most recently was senior VP, head of growth at Dentsu's iProspect.

Online security solution NordVPN has selected Bluewater as its U.S. media agency of record. The agency will help with future growth and brand-building initiatives for the company, which includes TV and radio strategy, media planning and channel optimization. The previous agency of record was GroupM; there was no consultant. 

Zulu Alpha Kilo has appointed David Tremblay as managing director of its Vancouver office. He will work alongside Dean Lee and Michael Mayes, executive creative directors. Prior to joining Zulu in 2014, Tremblay was at Wunderman Thompson as account director on Audi Canada.

Mother LA has tapped Jed Cohen as its newest creative director. He will join the other creative directors at the west coast office and work across its full roster of clients including Postmates and Sonic. Prior to joining Mother, Cohen held the same position at TBWA/Media Arts Lab where he led teams that worked on Apple’s product lineup.

Contributing: Alexandra Jardine

