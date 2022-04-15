Agency news you need to know this week

New hires at Eleven
Creative agency Eleven has named Kristina Jenkins, Juliette Geraghty and Andrea Ogunbadejo to its leadership team.
Jenkins takes on the role of chief strategy officer. Geraghty is now executive director, having originally started in the agency space as a copywriter for Digitas. Ogunbadejo is now head of production, having also worked at VaynerMedia London, where she led the agency production department and in-house content studio.
While Eleven is based in San Francisco, Jenkins and Geraghty will be based in the Los Angeles area and Ogunbadejo will be in New York City. This is the latest group of hires for the agency. In November the shop brought on 3% Movement founder Kat Gordon to be creative entrepreneur in residence.
Special Group
Special Group, the creative agency whose global clients include Uber Eats, is opening a new office in London led by CEO and Partner Jennifer Black, who joins from Havas UK, where she was managing director.
Black will join a global team across the group’s five international offices in Los Angeles, Auckland, Wellington, Sydney and Melbourne. Prior to Havas, she worked at Mother London and Fallon and as founder and managing director of Fabula.
“Opening in London, with Jen at the helm, will allow us to better serve our clients, many of whom, like Uber Eats, are accelerating global brands,” said Cade Heyde, Partner at Special and CEO, Special US, in a statement. The agency’s recent work included Uber Eats’ Super Bowl spot starring Gwyneth Paltrow eating her own vagina-scented candle, among other celebrity cameos.
Just briefly
M&C Saatchi Sports and Entertainment North America has launched its new events and experiential production division that will be led by Amanda Dawson. Dawson is the senior producer and will oversee large-scale consumer engagement opportunities. The new division will work with the agency’s other teams to expand its creative communication services and creative and strategy assignments.
Superunion, the WPP creative company, has hired Izgi Yapici as its new executive creative director based in New York. She will lead the creative efforts for Superunion clients such as Coca-Cola and Google. Prior to taking on the new role, Yapici was creative director at Interbrand.
The Brandtech Group has hired Linsey Loy as its first chief growth officer. She most recently was senior VP, head of growth at Dentsu's iProspect.
Online security solution NordVPN has selected Bluewater as its U.S. media agency of record. The agency will help with future growth and brand-building initiatives for the company, which includes TV and radio strategy, media planning and channel optimization. The previous agency of record was GroupM; there was no consultant.
Zulu Alpha Kilo has appointed David Tremblay as managing director of its Vancouver office. He will work alongside Dean Lee and Michael Mayes, executive creative directors. Prior to joining Zulu in 2014, Tremblay was at Wunderman Thompson as account director on Audi Canada.
Mother LA has tapped Jed Cohen as its newest creative director. He will join the other creative directors at the west coast office and work across its full roster of clients including Postmates and Sonic. Prior to joining Mother, Cohen held the same position at TBWA/Media Arts Lab where he led teams that worked on Apple’s product lineup.
Contributing: Alexandra Jardine