Agency news you need to know this week

Protect the planet

Creative agency Mythology and Just Egg, a plant-based egg brand, are teaming up to send a message to Congress about climate change as Earth Day approaches.

The campaign, which started April 11, has taken over Washington D.C. with billboards including copy such as, “We’ve resorted to a billboard to get Tom Cotton to eat our eggs and finally do something good for the environment” and “So delicious it will make Ted Cruz begrudgingly combat climate change.”

Sign up for Ad Age’s Agency Buzz newsletter.

The brand wants to send the message that “An egg made from plants is doing more to fight climate change than Congress” and the billboards are just the beginning. Starting on April 20, a food truck will drive around Capitol Hill, the National Mall and other D.C. landmarks offering Just Egg meals with names like “Ted Cruz’s Cancun Vacation” and “Rick Scott’s Special Interest Sammy."

The effort runs until April 27.

‘Feel Your Power’

Joan has launched its first campaign for Fitbit since winning agency of record status for the brand. The account was last held by Argonaut.

The new campaign, “Feel Your Power,” shows the different ways people can become in tune with their bodies. The spot features influencers Petey, Leah V and Nor Diana, the world’s first hijab-wearing pro wrestler from Malaysia, becoming a champion at the 2019 Wrestlecon.