Agency news you need to know this week

The business was previously handled by Stagwell's CPB, which saw its CEO Marianne Malina leave in August. Malina was named the first-ever North American president at sibling agency 72andSunny late last month.

A reimagined role at Dentsu

Dentsu International has hired Jill Metcalf as chief of business strategy and transformation for media in the Americas, a newly created role.

Metcalf will “focus on designing and implementing long-range, proactive initiatives,” across Dentsu agencies Carat, iProspect and Dentsu X in the Americas, according to a statement from the holding company.

Prior to joining Dentsu, Metcalf was senior VP, client operations at WPP’s Essence Global, where she led business operations and had executive oversight of clients including Airbnb, Clif Bar, Discord, Clorox, Google and Jiffy Lube.



Is there still hope for Arnolds?

