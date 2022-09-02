Agency News

Agency news you need to know this week

Big Spaceship hires new CEO, American Airlines names agency of record and Frank's gets a red hot campaign
By Keira Wingate. Published on September 02, 2022.
Credit: Bloomberg

Walton Isaacson flies high with American

After being tapped as the multicultural agency of record for American Airlines in December, Walton Isaacson has snagged the entire account—it is now agency of record for the brand. 

“Our vision for the partnership moving forward is to collaborate and tap into the power of diversity and culture so that American Airlines can truly live up to their promise of ‘You Are Why We Fly,’” Walton Isaacson Founder and CEO Aaron Walton said in a statement. “Travelers of all backgrounds will see themselves reflected throughout their travel journey with American and distinguish the American Airlines brand from their competitors.” 

The business was previously handled by Stagwell's CPB, which saw its CEO Marianne Malina leave in August. Malina was named the first-ever North American president at sibling agency 72andSunny late last month.

A reimagined role at Dentsu

Dentsu International has hired Jill Metcalf as chief of business strategy and transformation for media in the Americas, a newly created role. 

Metcalf will “focus on designing and implementing long-range, proactive initiatives,” across Dentsu agencies Carat, iProspect and Dentsu X in the Americas, according to a statement from the holding company.

Prior to joining Dentsu, Metcalf was senior VP, client operations at WPP’s Essence Global, where she led business operations and had executive oversight of clients including Airbnb, Clif Bar, Discord, Clorox, Google and Jiffy Lube. 

More Dentsu news: Wendy Clark is leaving Dentsu International

Is there still hope for Arnolds?

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake pizza has brought back the Triple Pepp Pizza nationwide. It originally launched in 2020 for a limited time and is back again until Oct. 16. The meaty pizza comes with three different types of pepperoni and of course, red sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. 

Credit: Papa Murphy's

Triple Pepp Pizza superfan Evan Arnold has been stumping on social media for the pizza to return since May 2020, when it was retired from the menu. So Papa Murphy's and its agency, The Marketing Arm, surprised Arnold, his wife and three children at his hometown store in Saratoga Springs, Utah with the news and a $1,000 gift card to the pizza shop.

His superfan status has also helped other people named Evan in his local market: On Aug. 31, all Salt Lake City residents named Evan were eligible for a free Triple Pepp Pizza in his honor.

 

Cashmere expands leadership

Cashmere has rounded out its leadership team with new hires and promotions. Eric Erickson has taken on the role as chief operating officer, overseeing business operations. Rebecca Williams was named VP, group creative director, and will be responsible for driving cultural strategy across the company. 

The changes also include the promotions of Aisha Bean to chief diversity officer and Celeste Bazán to VP of people and culture. Bean joined the agency in 2017 and oversaw human resources and Bazán started about a year ago as director of people and culture. 

This is the latest string of leadership news for Cashmere, which is now part of S4's Media.Monks. Cashmere promoted five senior executives earlier this year: Cameron Crane to chief growth officer; Joey Furutani to chief of staff; Sandy Song to chief client officer; Brianne Pins to senior VP of public relations; and Jesse Nicely to senior VP of cultural strategy. 

Big Spaceship hires new CEO

Independent agency Big Spaceship has hired Ranae Heuer as CEO, succeeding the agency’s founder and CEO Michael Lebowitz, who now steps into the newly created role of executive chairman. Heuer begins as CEO immediately.

Big Spaceship announces Ranae Heuer as chief executive officer

Credit: Big Spaceship

Heuer previously worked at the agency for seven years and held the position of managing director. She returns to Big Spaceship from Huge, where she was midwest president.

‘Frank It Up!’

McCormick & Co. and Grey New York, the agency of record for Frank's RedHot, have launched the first global campaign for the brand entitled “Frank It Up!”

A new spot features a man trying to eat a variety of foods only to have them slapped out of his hands because he needs to "Frank It Up." He then puts the hot sauce on the food and the slapping stops. Since this is the brand's first global campaign, the creative team wanted to put foods in the spot that would appeal to key cross-cultural demographics. It features wings, sausages and pizza. 

The commercial was produced in collaboration with production agency Townhouse and directed by The Perlorian Brothers. It launched on social media, digital and radio in the U.S. and Canada and is slated to run in Australia, France and the U.K. later this year.

Just briefly

Media Bridge Advertising has created new roles and announced new client wins. Mark Andersen was hired as executive creative director; Ashley Jacobs was hired as director of people operations; and Khristi Irwin was hired as director of digital media. The shop has recently added accounts including LandProz, a land brokerage and auction company; Meshbesher & Spence, a personal injury law firm; and The Minnesota Twins Baseball Club to its roster on a project-based basis.

WPP acquired Newcraft, a data-first European e-commerce consultancy, based in the Netherlands. The 155-person team will join the Wunderman Thompson global network. The acquisition is meant to strengthen WPP’s digital commerce capabilities 

Vidgo, a college football streaming service, has chosen Bob Gold & Associates as its public relations agency of record. The agency will push to drive awareness for the platform. It offers three streaming packages for unlimited access to sports content in English and Spanish.

