Agency news you need to know this week

Walton Isaacson flies high with American
After being tapped as the multicultural agency of record for American Airlines in December, Walton Isaacson has snagged the entire account—it is now agency of record for the brand.
“Our vision for the partnership moving forward is to collaborate and tap into the power of diversity and culture so that American Airlines can truly live up to their promise of ‘You Are Why We Fly,’” Walton Isaacson Founder and CEO Aaron Walton said in a statement. “Travelers of all backgrounds will see themselves reflected throughout their travel journey with American and distinguish the American Airlines brand from their competitors.”