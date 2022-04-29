Agency news you need to know this week

Just briefly

After a two month internal review, DoorDash has named Gallegos United as its lead agency for its Latino audience. It will focus on advertising duties targeting the Latino community. Its “Antojo” campaign was the brand’s first-ever custom-created Spanish and English multi-platform marketing campaign.

Wavemaker Canada has named Ryan Webber as its new CEO. Webber previously served as chief revenue officer at iLobby. He replaces Kristie Painting, who moved on from the agency to join Pinterest. Webber will also serve on GroupM Canada’s Executive Committee to represent Wavemaker's Canadian operations in addition to the Wavemaker Global ExCo board.

Havas London has appointed James Fox as its chief client officer, a new role at the agency. Fox is essentially replacing Jennifer Black, who was the managing director for the agency and left earlier this year. Prior to coming to Havas London, Fox was at Omnicom agency Lucky Generals for seven years.

Quad named Rachel Winer as senior VP of business development. She will report to executive VP and chief revenue officer Julie Currie. Before coming to Quad, Winer was chief marketing officer at Bonfire.

Engine Creative has promoted Matt Rhodes to chief strategy officer. He is replacing Gen Kobayashi, who is leaving the company. Prior to starting his new role, Rhodes was the agency’s head of strategy, where he led clients such as RAF, the UK Government, ECB and Greene King.

Via has hired Malaika Danovitz as its creative director, replacing Ian Dunn who was with the agency for 20 years. Danovitz previously served as a senior VP, creative director at Saatchi & Saatchi NY for five years.

Bam strategy has appointed Alex Rapoport to the newly-created role of media director. He will be based out of the agency’s New York office and will report to Adam Muscott, senior VP of Bam Media. Prior to his new role, Rapoport was media director at FCB Health.

PMG recently hired Tina McCarthy in the new role of New York managing director, overseeing a portfolio of brand clients and the company’s growing presence on the east coast. McCarthy was previously group VP at Huge.

Co:collective has promoted Amanda Ginzburg to the newly created role of chief growth officer. She was previously head of growth at the agency.

California-based apparel and lifestyle brand Camp High has launched an agency called Camp High Collective. It will be led by President Anne-Marie Dacyshyn. The new agency already picked up Dosist and Dosist Health as its initial clients.