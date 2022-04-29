Agency News

Agency news you need to know this week

McDonald's created a program to empower Latino voices, WPP launched an ecommerce offering, and more
By Keira Wingate and Brian Bonilla. Published on April 29, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Uber hires Johannes Leonardo for its creative account
Credit: Hulu

Hulu + Live TV + cereal

Hulu's next ad in its “Hulu Sellouts” campaign features Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball. 

A 30-second video from agency Big Family Table shows Ball enjoying a bowl of LaMelo’s, a green O-shaped cereal with marshmallows. The campaign promotes Hulu’s live TV option with access to more than 75 live TV channels. 

“Never thought I would have my own cereal, but if anyone knows dreams can come true, it’s me,” Ball said in a statement.

The ad is running on social media and different networks including during NBA playoff games. 

A new initiative 

McDonald's and its Hispanic integrated agency teams including Alma, Boden, Loud & Live, Navigation Boulevard and StarComm have a new program called Spotlight Dorado, a multi-year integrated effort meant to amplify and empower Latino voices, giving them access to mentorship and other resources.

The program kicks off with a short film contest in partnership with actress Stephanie Beatriz, whose roles include Mirabel in Disney’s “Encanto.” Starting June 3, U.S.-based Latino writers, directors and producers can submit screenplays, with three finalists receiving $75,000 to create a short film. In November, the public will be able to vote on the best film. The winner will get a chance to work with McDonald’s in 2023. 

An ecommerce journey

WPP launched an end-to-end ecommerce offering called Everymile meant to service DTC brands from the minute clients visit a company site to when a consumer receives their delivery. The new service will be led by Everymile CEO Mark Steel, who was previously director, retail and consumer industry at Google Cloud.

“The last couple of years have changed the way people shop forever,” WPP CEO Mark Read said in a statement. “The acceleration of ecommerce, the shift to customers buying direct from brands, and the increasing importance of social in the commerce journey, have all meant that there is a demand for a fully managed service with omnichannel expertise.”

AB&C acquisition 

Aloysius Butler & Clark (AB&C) has acquired Mangos, an agency based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, and used Cameo to announce the big news. 

The cameo is a part of the platform's new business called Cameo for Business and includes the likes of Kermit the Frog, saxophonist Kenny G, actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, drag queen Thorgy Thor and actor Michael Rapaport. The two-minute video includes the celebrities congratulating AB&C and Mangos on the deal. 

We are the Storm 

An all-female advertising and creative team at Wunderman Thompson Seattle created the latest campaign for WNBA team The Seattle Storm to mark the team's return home to play its first full season in Seattle since 2018 at the Climate Pledge Arena.

The campaign features WNBA stars Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd, who all signed new contracts with Storm this year. A 30-second video includes the words “We are power. We are purpose. We are champions. We are the Storm” onscreen as the stars play basketball with green and yellow clouds around them. Photos were taken by photographer Jill Greenberg. 

Strengthen the pack

Erich and Kallman created a national TV campaign for Great Wolf Lodge. The 30-second and 15-second ads show a pack of wolves picking up a family and taking them to Great Wolf Lodge. The pack travels down the street and into the woods, then arriving at their destination, where the family goes down the resort's water slides. “Nothing brings the pack together like a trip to Great Wolf Lodge,” a narrator says.

Just briefly

After a two month internal review, DoorDash has named Gallegos United as its lead agency for its Latino audience. It will focus on advertising duties targeting the Latino community. Its “Antojo” campaign was the brand’s first-ever custom-created Spanish and English multi-platform marketing campaign. 

Wavemaker Canada has named Ryan Webber as its new CEO. Webber previously served as chief revenue officer at iLobby. He replaces Kristie Painting, who moved on from the agency to join Pinterest. Webber will also serve on GroupM Canada’s Executive Committee to represent Wavemaker's Canadian operations in addition to the Wavemaker Global ExCo board.

Havas London has appointed James Fox as its chief client officer, a new role at the agency. Fox is essentially replacing Jennifer Black, who was the managing director for the agency and left earlier this year. Prior to coming to Havas London, Fox was at Omnicom agency Lucky Generals for seven years. 

Quad named Rachel Winer as senior VP of business development. She will report to executive VP and chief revenue officer Julie Currie. Before coming to Quad, Winer was chief marketing officer at Bonfire. 

Engine Creative has promoted Matt Rhodes to chief strategy officer. He is replacing Gen Kobayashi, who is leaving the company. Prior to starting his new role, Rhodes was the agency’s head of strategy, where he led clients such as RAF, the UK Government, ECB and Greene King.

Via has hired Malaika Danovitz as its creative director, replacing Ian Dunn who was with the agency for 20 years. Danovitz previously served as a senior VP, creative director at Saatchi & Saatchi NY for five years.

Bam strategy has appointed Alex Rapoport to the newly-created role of media director. He will be based out of the agency’s New York office and will report to Adam Muscott, senior VP of Bam Media. Prior to his new role, Rapoport was media director at FCB Health. 

PMG recently hired Tina McCarthy in the new role of New York managing director, overseeing a portfolio of brand clients and the company’s growing presence on the east coast. McCarthy was previously group VP at Huge. 

Co:collective has promoted Amanda Ginzburg to the newly created role of chief growth officer. She was previously head of growth at the agency. 

California-based apparel and lifestyle brand Camp High has launched an agency called Camp High Collective. It will be led by President Anne-Marie Dacyshyn. The new agency already picked up Dosist and Dosist Health as its initial clients.

In this article:

Keira Wingate
Keira Wingate

Keira Wingate is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in New York, where she received her Masters of Arts in business and economic reporting. Before becoming an agency reporter at Ad Age, she covered business and breaking news at USA TODAY. You can follow her on Twitter @KeiraRenee

Follow View all articles by this author
Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Uber hires Johannes Leonardo for its creative account

Uber hires Johannes Leonardo for its creative account
Why Weber Shandwick is thinking beyond PR—behind the shop's new identity

Why Weber Shandwick is thinking beyond PR—behind the shop's new identity
Burger King chooses OKRP for creative account

Burger King chooses OKRP for creative account
IPG organic revenue rose 11.5% in first quarter

IPG organic revenue rose 11.5% in first quarter
Goodyear Tire & Rubber hires Colle McVoy as its agency for company-owned properties

Goodyear Tire & Rubber hires Colle McVoy as its agency for company-owned properties
David opens New York office

David opens New York office
WPP posts strong revenue growth in first quarter

WPP posts strong revenue growth in first quarter
Why Accenture Interactive CEO David Droga rebranded the company Accenture Song

Why Accenture Interactive CEO David Droga rebranded the company Accenture Song