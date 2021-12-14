American Airlines names Walton Isaacson its multicultural agency

Amid a travel rebound and a management shakeup, American Airlines is hiring a new agency—Walton Isaacson has been signed on as multicultural agency of record.
The Los Angeles-based agency will be responsible for creative strategy, brief development and campaign development including creative concepts, video content and social influencer ideas. The shop will also "advise the brand team on key developments, trends, strategies, and issues affecting the consumer target while providing POVs on opportunities relevant to the consumer and brand experience," according to a press release from the agency.
It could not be determined whether American worked with another multicultural agency in the past. When asked about its agency relationships, the carrier said in a statement: "Currently our agencies include Crispin Porter + Bogusky as agency of record for general market work and MediaCom for media buying. We engaged Walton Isaacson because we identified an opportunity to better connect with Black travelers in a more authentic way and recognized their agency as a leader in this space."