Agency News

American Airlines names Walton Isaacson its multicultural agency

Carrier hopes to 'better connect with Black travelers'
By Judann Pollack. Published on December 14, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Reckitt hires VaynerMedia as global creative lead for sexual wellness brands
20211214_Aircraft-Exterior-AA-737_3X2.jpg
Credit: American Airlines

Amid a travel rebound and a management shakeup, American Airlines is hiring a new agency—Walton Isaacson has been signed on as multicultural agency of record.

The Los Angeles-based agency will be responsible for creative strategy, brief development and campaign development including creative concepts, video content and social influencer ideas. The shop will also "advise the brand team on key developments, trends, strategies, and issues affecting the consumer target while providing POVs on opportunities relevant to the consumer and brand experience," according to a press release from the agency.

See all of Ad Age's 2021 Marketers of the Year here.

It could not be determined whether American worked with another multicultural agency in the past. When asked about its agency relationships, the carrier said in a statement: "Currently our agencies include Crispin Porter + Bogusky as agency of record for general market work and MediaCom for media buying. We engaged Walton Isaacson because we identified an opportunity to better connect with Black travelers in a more authentic way and recognized their agency as a leader in this space." 

More from Ad Age
Where is the equity when it comes to agency-client relationships in a changing America?
Aaron Walton
12 notable agency breakups of 2021
Brian Bonilla
The Auto Club Group picks Digitas as its integrated lead agency
Keira Wingate

“All of us at Walton Isaacson are excited to join American Airlines in a partnership that represents a positive example of driving change and inclusion in marketing and advertising," said Aaron Walton, the agency's CEO. "WI’s appointment as multicultural AOR reflects commitment to diversity and that its marketing and advertising accurately reflect its diverse employees and customers. Our team shares American's desire, and our deep cultural understanding provides a strong foundation from which to develop powerful, purposeful work.”

American's ad spending has been climbing as more people return to travel. The carrier spent $14.8 million on U.S. measured media advertising from January to September of 2021, according to Kantar. That's a big leap from the $3.7 million it spent for the full year 2020 and exceeds the $11.2 million it spent throughout 2019 before the pandemic began.

Earlier today, CNBC reported that American Airlines plans to hire 18,000 people next year in anticipation of a full-blown return to air travel. The company, moreover, today announced a number of senior-level appointments following news last week that longtime CEO Doug Parker would cede his seat to American President Robert Isom on March 31, 2022. Parker will retain chairmanship of the airline's board.

Among the appointments announced today are Ron DeFeo, named to senior VP and chief communications officer and Nate Geffen to senior VP corporate affairs and chief government affairs officer. DeFeo was most recently senior VP of global engagement and Geffen was previously senior VP of global government affairs. Vasu Raja was elevated to senior VP and chief commercial officer overseeing sales and marketing along with American's loyalty program.

Behind the rankings: Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2021

In this article:

Thumbnail
Judann Pollack

Judann Pollack (Judy) is executive editor of Ad Age. She joined Ad Age in 1985 as editorial assistant, along the way fielding pretty much every position on the masthead, including reporter, Chicago bureau chief, New York bureau chief, features editor, executive editor and managing editor-international.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Reckitt hires VaynerMedia as global creative lead for sexual wellness brands

Reckitt hires VaynerMedia as global creative lead for sexual wellness brands
Dolce & Gabbana names Havas Media Group its global media partner

Dolce & Gabbana names Havas Media Group its global media partner
Arthur Sadoun and Maurice Lévy star in classic movie scenes in Publicis' hilarious holiday video

Arthur Sadoun and Maurice Lévy star in classic movie scenes in Publicis' hilarious holiday video
The Auto Club Group picks Digitas as its integrated lead agency

The Auto Club Group picks Digitas as its integrated lead agency
Nike puts global media account under review

Nike puts global media account under review
UM's chief marketplace officer explains her new role

UM's chief marketplace officer explains her new role
Colleen DeCourcy looks to Wieden+Kennedy's next era

Colleen DeCourcy looks to Wieden+Kennedy's next era
Wieden+Kennedy's Colleen DeCourcy retires from advertising

Wieden+Kennedy's Colleen DeCourcy retires from advertising