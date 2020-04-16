Agency News

BBDO layoffs include New York Chief Creative Officer Greg Hahn and Production Chief Dave Rolfe

News follows Omnicom Chairman-CEO John Wren's warning about staffing
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on April 16, 2020.

Greg Hahn and David Rolfe attend the The 21st Annual Webby Awards

Credit:
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Webby Awards

Just days after Omnicom Chairman-CEO John Wren warned that furloughs and layoffs were imminent across all the holding company’s agencies, BBDO Worldwide has laid off two of of its top execs, New York Chief Creative Officer Greg Hahn and Exec VP-Director of Integrated Production Dave Rolfe.

The news marks the highest-profile layoffs in the U.S. since the coronavirus pandemic hit. Hahn is an award-winning vet who joined BBDO in 2005 as an executive creative director and went on to steer some of the agency’s most celebrated campaigns, including multiplatform efforts for Fedex, HBO and AT&T. He previously worked at shops including Rubin Postaer and Fallon Minneapolis, where he worked alongside BBDO Worldwide Chief Creative Officer and BBDO North America Chairman David Lubars on iconic campaigns including BMW Films and EDS’ “Cat Herders.”

Rolfe is a highly-decorated exec who joined the agency in 2012. He first made his mark as a partner at CPB, where he was largely credited for introducing to the agency model the concept of “integrated production,” which has now become industry standard. His resume includes seminal campaigns for Burger King, Best Buy, Microsoft, Ikea, Volkswagen and more.

An agency representative declined comment on the news, while Lubars simply said, "I'm too heartbroken to comment." 

In an all-staff memo obtained by Ad Age earlier this week, Wren said he would be waiving his entire salary through the end of September and Omnicom’s executive leadership team would reduce salaries by a third.

The COVID-19 crisis has  continued to rock the agency world this week. Ad Age learned yesterday WPP’s Grey would be furloughing 3.5 percent of its staff. The news follows major layoffs at Mullen Lowe, Giant Spoon and Anomaly, while holding companies Publicis Groupe and Dentsu Aegis Network also recently initiated hiring freezes, furloughs and salary reductions.
 

Grey New York furloughs staff, implements voluntary salary reductions
Lindsay Rittenhouse
Omnicom Group's John Wren warns staff that furloughs and layoffs are coming
Lindsay Rittenhouse
A regularly updated list of how agencies are responding to coronavirus
Ad Age Staff

Thumbnail
Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

