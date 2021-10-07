BBH Global CEO Neil Munn departs in agency shakeup

BBH’s Global CEO Neil Munn is to depart the Publicis Groupe agency as part of a worldwide shakeup that will see it appoint a new global board and renew focus on creativity.
The board will be run in partnership by its chair, Annette King, CEO of Publicis Groupe U.K., together with Joakim “Jab” Borgström, BBH’s worldwide chief creative officer, who will also continue to run the agency’s global creative council. Borgström was elevated to the worldwide chief creative officer role after the departure of Pelle Sjoenell to Activision in 2019. King joined Publicis in 2018 from her role as CEO at Ogilvy. Both King and Borgström are based in London.
The board will also include other BBH leaders, including: Karen Martin, CEO of BBH London; Amani Duncan, president of BBH USA; Arto Hampartsoumian, managing partner and executive chairman of Publicis Groupe China; Christine Ng, chairwoman, BBH Singapore and China; Sid Tuli, managing director of BBH Singapore; and Adam Arnold, global chief marketing officer of BBH.
According to Publicis Groupe, the new board will allow flexibility for each agency to operate under its own P&L in respective markets, rather than under a global P&L as before. In a press release, Publicis also stated that “a new protocol will be implemented for the future of the BBH brand, with a clear commitment to, and focus on, BBH’s creative prowess with greater opportunities for the network’s talent.”