BBH Global CEO Neil Munn departs in agency shakeup

The announcement comes after a turbulent couple of years for BBH, particularly in the U.S. In January of last year, its creative chief in New York, Gerard Caputo, departed to take on a creative director role at Wieden+Kennedy. He was later replaced by a new creative chief, Rafael Rizuto, founder of T.B.D. In July, BBH merged its New York and Los Angeles offices, along with BBH Entertainment, into a single BBH USA unit as L.A. office CEO Frances Great and Chief Creative Officer Ned McNeilage departed. In 2020, the U.S. agencies laid of 20% of staff due to the pandemic.

In the U.K., the shop has held onto longstanding client Audi in a recent review and successfully repositioned the Tesco brand, but it has also lost some key accounts in the last decade, including Johnnie Walker to Anomaly in 2014 and Absolut Vodka to Ogilvy this year. But while it once reigned creatively supreme in London, in recent years it has failed to shine at awards festivals such as Cannes.

Munn, who had been in his post for seven years, and with the agency 15 years, will remain in the role until the end of this year to ensure a full transition.

“Leading BBH globally for the last seven years has been an absolute privilege, but I have decided that now is the right time to step back and let others carve out the next part of BBH’s future,” he said in a statement. “I will leave feeling very proud of the fact that we have kept the unique BBH brand thriving and intact, alongside being the IPA’s Effectiveness Company of the Year for the last four years in the U.K., being recognized as Ad Age’s International Agency of the Year in Singapore, and playing a key role in the fortunes of our many clients’ brands, perhaps most notably with the impressive turnaround of Tesco.”

“BBH is a creative jewel and an iconic company," added King. "I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead the new board in partnership with Jab. Our focus will be creatively driven from day one, across all of the markets BBH is in. I would like to thank Neil for his leadership of the brand over the past years.”

BBH's original founders, John Hegarty, Nigel Bogle and John Bartle, also commented in a joint statement: “As the founders of this company it is very simple. At BBH it is all about the work. All roads must lead to better work. The prime responsibility of this new board must be to make the work better and better and available across multiple markets.”