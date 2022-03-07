McCann Worldgroup names Belinda Leworthy president of Commonwealth/McCann North America

Belinda Leworthy was named president of the North America Commonwealth/McCann office, McCann Worldgroup's global business unit for Chevrolet, replacing Chris Balicki, who left in mid-2021.

Leworthy will assume all operational and management responsibilities of McCann Worldgroup’s Chevrolet business in the U.S. and Canada, which includes oversight of Chevrolet advertising, CRM, promotional, digital marketing, production, owned platforms and other marketing communications assignments. She will report to Grant Theron, CEO of Commonwealth/McCann.

“Belinda brings an enormous skill set to her role and she is the ideal leader to work with us to enhance the Chevrolet brand and expand the business across the world,” Theron said in a statement.