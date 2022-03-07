Agency News

McCann Worldgroup names Belinda Leworthy president of Commonwealth/McCann North America

Leworthy will head the IPG agency network's global business unit for Chevrolet
By Keira Wingate. Published on March 07, 2022.
Credit: McCann Worldgroup

Belinda Leworthy was named president of the North America Commonwealth/McCann office, McCann Worldgroup's global business unit for Chevrolet, replacing Chris Balicki, who left in mid-2021. 

Leworthy will assume all operational and management responsibilities of McCann Worldgroup’s Chevrolet business in the U.S. and Canada, which includes oversight of Chevrolet advertising, CRM, promotional, digital marketing, production, owned platforms and other marketing communications assignments. She will report to Grant Theron, CEO of Commonwealth/McCann. 

“Belinda brings an enormous skill set to her role and she is the ideal leader to work with us to enhance the Chevrolet brand and expand the business across the world,” Theron said in a statement.

General Motors' new ad is a rom-com on wheels
Parker Herren
Behind Chevrolet’s ‘Sopranos’ Super Bowl commercial
E.J. Schultz
Bissell names McCann Worldgroup as its creative agency of record
Brian Bonilla

Leworthy was previously at WPP, where she served as global client leader on Dell Technologies. Before that, she was president of the North America South Central region for Wunderman Thompson and managed the Austin and Memphis offices.

Leworthy's appointment comes after Interpublic Group of Companies' McCann Worldgroup hired Alex Lopez, global VP for brand marketing and global men's creative director at Nike, as president and global chief creative officer in September. McCann Worldgroup won agency of record status for Bissell Homecare in December.

Commonwealth/McCann's recent work for Chevrolet includes the popular "New Generation" Super Bowl spot, a remake of the opening of the HBO show "The Sopranos" featuring Meadow Soprano played by Jamie-Lynn Sigler, driving a Silverado EV.

Nominate a barrier-breaking female marketing executive at AdAge.com/LeadingWomenAwards.

 

In this article:

Keira Wingate
Keira Wingate

Keira Wingate is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in New York, where she received her Masters of Arts in business and economic reporting. Before becoming an agency reporter at Ad Age, she covered business and breaking news at USA TODAY. You can follow her on Twitter @KeiraRenee

