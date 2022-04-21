Bottled water giant BlueTriton hires Horizon as media agency of record

BlueTriton, formerly known as Nestlé Waters, has named Horizon Media as its media agency of record after a three-month internal review process.

The independent agency will focus on developing and executing the brand's creative media strategies, buying, planning data and other analytics across its media channels in the U.S. for BlueTriton’s 11 brands, which include Arrowhead, Poland Spring and Ice Mountain. Horizon Media will also use a data-driven approach to work on the brands' creative media and consumer engagement strategies to bolster sales and savings, according to the agency.

“There is an incredible opportunity for BlueTriton to foster personal relationships with consumers," Christi Lazar, marketing director of BlueTriton Brands, said in a statement. "To reimagine hydration with a people-centric approach, we needed a partner with a proven track record of using consumer insights to transform brands.”

While BlueTriton has an extensive list of recognizable brands, its media spending dropped significantly last year. BlueTriton's brand portfolio was supported by $12.3 million in U.S. measured media in 2021, down from $26.4 million in 2020, a 53% decline, according to Kantar.

BlueTriton was not immediately available for comment on its spending.