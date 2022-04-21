Agency News

Bottled water giant BlueTriton hires Horizon as media agency of record

Company formerly known as Nestle Waters markets brands like Arrowhead, Poland Spring and Ice Mountain
By Keira Wingate. Published on April 21, 2022.
Wieden+Kennedy elevates three key executives in its ongoing transformation
Credit: Blue Tritan

BlueTriton, formerly known as Nestlé Waters, has named Horizon Media as its media agency of record after a three-month internal review process. 

The independent agency will focus on developing and executing the brand's creative media strategies, buying, planning data and other analytics across its media channels in the U.S. for BlueTriton’s 11 brands, which include Arrowhead, Poland Spring and Ice Mountain. Horizon Media will also use a data-driven approach to work on the brands' creative media and consumer engagement strategies to bolster sales and savings, according to the agency. 

“There is an incredible opportunity for BlueTriton to foster personal relationships with consumers," Christi Lazar, marketing director of BlueTriton Brands, said in a statement. "To reimagine hydration with a people-centric approach, we needed a partner with a proven track record of using consumer insights to transform brands.”

While BlueTriton has an extensive list of recognizable brands, its media spending dropped significantly last year. BlueTriton's brand portfolio was supported by $12.3 million in U.S. measured media in 2021, down from $26.4 million in 2020, a 53% decline, according to Kantar.

BlueTriton was not immediately available for comment on its spending.

“Deer Park, Poland Spring, Saratoga—these are iconic brands in a category that is undergoing significant change relative to generational preferences and consumers’ expectations about a brand’s behavior beyond the specific product,” Karen Hunt, president, Western region, of Horizon Media said in a statement. “BlueTriton stands for trust, sustainability, and social consciousness—and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to apply our business is personal approach to build engagement and loyalty.”

Prior to becoming BlueTriton, the brand was owned by Nestle and was sold last year for $4.3 billion to One Rock Capital Partners, in partnership with Metropoulos & Co., according to a press release from the brand.

This is the latest account win for the agency, but it has continued to expand its leadership with new hires like Joe Koller who was brought on as executive VP last month; in January Horizon brought on Latraviette D. Smith-Wilson as chief marketing and equity officer.

Keira Wingate
Keira Wingate

Keira Wingate is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in New York, where she received her Masters of Arts in business and economic reporting. Before becoming an agency reporter at Ad Age, she covered business and breaking news at USA TODAY. You can follow her on Twitter @KeiraRenee

