Buchanan’s partners with CPB for campaign celebrating ‘Hispanic American duality’

The latest campaign from Buchanan’s Scotch Whiskey celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting the duality of being Hispanic American.
The national “What Glory We Are” effort includes a video that stars 2020 Puerto Rican Olympic Gold Medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn as well as other Hispanic American culture creators. In the work are references to the culture creators being 100% Hispanic and 100% American, as they share drinks with one another. The spot will run nationally in digital media over the next several months through mediums such as Youtube, Univision's VIX, Hulu, and more.