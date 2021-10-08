Buchanan’s partners with CPB for campaign celebrating ‘Hispanic American duality’

This isn't the first time the alcohol brand has created advertising with a Hispanic audience in mind. In October of last year, the whiskey brand teamed up with Anomaly and launched its “Life is Better Shared” campaign with a TV spot starring Latin music star J Balvin. As part of the campaign, the brand also teamed up with J Balvin and non-profit Central Kitchen to provide 40,000 meals for those in need across the U.S.

Buchanan’s also worked with J Balvin for a campaign that launched during Game 6 of the 2016 World Series that marked the first time the whisky brand had ever aired a Spanish-language TV spot on a national broadcast, according to an article by Billboard.

The campaign, created by CPB, is significant for the agency, which has faced recent turmoil and lost a number of high-profile clients, including Fruit of the Loom, Hotels.com, and Domino's.

Buchanan's would not confirm whether the account was a project or if it has named CPB agency of record. He confirmed, however, that as the campaign develops over the coming months CPB will continue to lead creative development and strategy.