Bud Light puts creative account up for review after years with Wieden+Kennedy

Bud Light has put its creative account up for review for its portfolio of brands, including Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer and Bud Light Next.

Wieden+Kennedy, which previously ran the account through its New York office, confirmed it was invited to participate in the review but declined the opportunity. The agency held the account since 2015 and will continue to work on Budweiser global, Michelob Ultra, Corona, NUTRL and the Anheuser-Busch brand.

“As the brand marks its 40th anniversary, Bud Light will be reviewing its creative business as it continues its mission to build authentic and engaging connections with its consumers,” Bud Light owner Anheuser-Busch InBev said in a statement. “We anticipate this process concluding later this fall.”



The news comes as the brewer has gone through some marketing changes. Last year, AB InBev named Benoit Garbe as its new U.S. chief marketing officer, replacing Marcel Marcondes who was elevated to the role of global CMO in April. In March, AB InBev hired Publicis for U.S. media. Also, Andy Goeler, a longtime Anheuser-Busch employee who has recently steered Bud Light as the brand’s marketing VP, recently announced his retirement. And former Labatt division President Kyle Norrington was appointed to the new role of U.S. chief commercial officer, overseeing U.S. sales and marketing, concurrent with Garbe’s appointment in September.

This is the latest big account to move on from Wieden+Kennedy. In February, KFC named MullenLowe as its U.S. creative agency.