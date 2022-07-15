Bud Light narrows U.S. creative review to three agencies

Bud Light has narrowed the search for its lead creative agency in the U.S. to three shops from the original five: Stagwell Group's Anomaly, independent Johannes Leonardo and Interpublic Group of Cos.' The Martin Agency, according to multiple people close to the situation. Independent Gut and WPP’s Cavalry are no longer involved in the review process, according to those people.

All the agencies involved declined to comment. Anheuser-Busch InBev declined comment, referring to a statement it sent in early June, which confirmed the review that it says is expected to conclude in the fall.

Wieden+Kennedy, which previously handled the brand in its New York office, confirmed it was invited to participate, but declined the opportunity. The agency held the business since 2015 and will continue to work on Budweiser global, Michelob Ultra, Corona, Nutrl vodka seltzer and the AB InBev corporate brand.