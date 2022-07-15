Agency News

Bud Light narrows U.S. creative review to three agencies

Anomaly, Johannes Leonardo and The Martin Agency remain in contention for highly sought after account
By Brian Bonilla and E.J. Schultz. Published on July 15, 2022.
Havas appoints new CEO of Havas Creative

Bud Light.

Credit: Bloomberg LP

Bud Light has narrowed the search for its lead creative agency in the U.S. to three shops from the original five: Stagwell Group's Anomaly, independent Johannes Leonardo and Interpublic Group of Cos.' The Martin Agency, according to multiple people close to the situation. Independent Gut and WPP’s Cavalry are no longer involved in the review process, according to those people.

All the agencies involved declined to comment. Anheuser-Busch InBev declined comment, referring to a statement it sent in early June, which confirmed the review that it says is expected to conclude in the fall.  

Wieden+Kennedy, which previously handled the brand in its New York office, confirmed it was invited to participate, but declined the opportunity. The agency held the business since 2015 and will continue to work on Budweiser global, Michelob Ultra, Corona, Nutrl vodka seltzer and the AB InBev corporate brand.

Of the agencies still involved in the pitch, Johannes Leonardo is the only shop without a recent history with the brewer. The agency’s most recent beer experience is with AB InBev competitor Molson Coors. The agency helped that brewer launch its Vizzy hard seltzer brand in 2020, but the account recently moved to Canadian-based agency Rethink.

The Martin Agency is a current roster shop for AB InBev, having recently worked on a regional Busch Light Super Bowl spot, starring saxophone legend Kenny G., during this year’s Big Game.

Anomaly has deep ties to AB InBev, having for years served as lead agency for Budweiser both in the U.S. and globally, including a series of high-profile Super Bowl ads. However, in recent years Bud moved to more of a roster approach in the U.S. and Wieden+Kennedy took over much of Bud globally. Anomaly has been active in Canada with the brand; it was behind an effort for Budweiser Canada that included NHL players of color speaking candidly about experiencing racism in hockey.

Super Bowl and executive changes

Bud Light and its parent company haven’t been averse to change. Last month, AB InBev announced it was giving up its exclusive Super Bowl ad rights in the alcohol category, a distinction the world's largest brewer held for 33 years. As a result, this week Molson Coors said it would run an ad during the Super Bowl in 2023.

“The minute we heard" about the opportunity, "it was a no-brainer,” Michelle St. Jacques, Molson Coors’ chief marketing officer said, describing a phone conversation with Brad Feinberg, the company’s VP of media and consumer engagement.

The Bud Light review comes amid significant leadership changes at AB InBev, including a new U.S. chief marketing officer, Benoit Garbe, who took the role late last year. There are also new leaders overseeing Bud Light: Daniel Blake, who had been VP of marketing for Budweiser and Value, assumed the role of marketing group VP for mainstream brands effective June 1, which includes the Bud Light brand family. Under him are Alissa Heinerscheid, who has the role of marketing VP, head of Bud Light Blue (a reference to the main Bud Light brand), and Steve Wolf, who is marketing VP overseeing Bud Light brand extensions.

Andy Goeler, a longtime AB InBev employee who recently steered Bud Light as the brand’s marketing VP, announced his retirement in May. 

Market challenges

The winner of the review, which is expected to be revealed this fall, will inherit a brand with massive sales and a long legacy of memorable advertising, but also a prolonged sales slump. Volume of the core Bud Light beer, which has decreased for 13 consecutive years, fell from an all-time peak of 42.4 million barrels in 2008 to 26 million last year, according to beer trade publication Beer Marketer’s Insights, which bases its analysis on shipments to distributors. But, with line extensions included, Bud Light still controls about 14% share of the based on in-store sales, by far the most of any beer brand, according to IRI data recently shared by the brewer.

AB InBev spent $127 million on U.S. measured media for Bud Light in 2021, a 2.4% decline from $130 million in 2020, according to Kantar. That spending included line extensions such as Chelada and seltzer.

In this article:

Thumbnail
