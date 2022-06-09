Agency News

Five agencies are chasing Bud Light's U.S. creative account

Wieden+Kennedy declined to participate in the review after holding the account since 2015
By E.J. Schultz and Brian Bonilla. Published on June 09, 2022.
Credit: Bud Light

Bud Light’s creative agency review is shaping up to be a five-agency race involving some shops that have experience with brand owner Anheuser-Buch InBev. Agencies pitching the business include Anomaly, Johannes Leonardo, Gut, WPP’s Cavalry, and the Martin Agency, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. It is possible that more agencies could be included.

All five agencies weren’t immediately available for comment.

Incumbent Wieden+Kennedy opted not to participate in the review, which puts up for grabs the largest beer brand in America. W+K, which held the account since 2015, remains on the brewer’s roster for Budweiser global, Michelob Ultra, Corona (outside the U.S.), corporate branding, as well as a canned vodka seltzer called Nutrl.

AB InBev has declined to comment on the review beyond a statement issued yesterday that confirmed the creative review and asserted that “we anticipate this process concluding later this fall.”

Of the agencies said to be involved in the pitch, Johannes Leonardo is the only one without recent previous experience working with the brewer. The agency’s most recent beer experience is with AB InBev competitor Molson Coors. It helped that brewer launch its Vizzy hard seltzer brand in 2020, but the account recently moved to Canadian-based agency Rethink.

The Martin Agency is a current roster shop for AB InBev, having recently worked on a regional Super Bowl spot during this year’s Big Game for Busch Light starring saxophone legend Kenny G

Anomaly has deep ties to AB InBev, having for years served as lead agency for Budweiser both in the U.S. and globally, including a series of high profile Super Bowl ads. However, in recent years Bud moved to more of a roster approach in the U.S. and Anomaly has not been involved, while Wieden+Kennedy took over much of Bud globally. Anomaly has been active in Canada, where it was behind an effort for Budweiser Canada that included NHL players of color speaking candidly about experiencing racism in hockey.

Gut’s exposure to the brewer has recently included a campaign for Michelob Ultra in Mexico.

Cavalry has extensive beer experience, having previously worked for MillerCoors (now Molson Coors) and Modelo-owner Constellation Brands. The Chicago-based shop recently landed a spot on AB InBev’s roster working on a new Budweiser line extension called Budweiser Supreme, which is made with honey malt and is targeted initially for some regional markets.

The agency review comes amid major executive changes inside the brewer’s U.S. division. Brands are being steered by a new U.S. chief marketing officer, Benoit Garbe. He took the marketing helm late last year at the same time AB InBev created a U.S. chief commercial officer role, filled by Kyle Norrington, who had been president of the company’s Labatt division in Canada.

There is also a new crop of leaders overseeing Bud Light who will likely play a critical role in the review. Andy Goeler, a longtime Anheuser-Busch employee who recently steered Bud Light as the brand’s marketing VP, has announced his retirement. He had worked closely with Wieden+Kennedy on the brand.

A trio of executives is now steering Bud Light: Daniel Blake, who had been VP of marketing for Budweiser and Value, assumed the role of marketing group VP for mainstream effective June 1, which includes the Bud Light brand family. Under him are Alissa Heinerscheid, who has the role of marketing VP, head of Bud Light Blue (a reference to the main Bud Light brand); and Steve Wolf, who is marketing VP overseeing Bud Light brand extensions.

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

