Five agencies are chasing Bud Light's U.S. creative account

Bud Light’s creative agency review is shaping up to be a five-agency race involving some shops that have experience with brand owner Anheuser-Buch InBev. Agencies pitching the business include Anomaly, Johannes Leonardo, Gut, WPP’s Cavalry, and the Martin Agency, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. It is possible that more agencies could be included.

All five agencies weren’t immediately available for comment.

Incumbent Wieden+Kennedy opted not to participate in the review, which puts up for grabs the largest beer brand in America. W+K, which held the account since 2015, remains on the brewer’s roster for Budweiser global, Michelob Ultra, Corona (outside the U.S.), corporate branding, as well as a canned vodka seltzer called Nutrl.

AB InBev has declined to comment on the review beyond a statement issued yesterday that confirmed the creative review and asserted that “we anticipate this process concluding later this fall.”

Of the agencies said to be involved in the pitch, Johannes Leonardo is the only one without recent previous experience working with the brewer. The agency’s most recent beer experience is with AB InBev competitor Molson Coors. It helped that brewer launch its Vizzy hard seltzer brand in 2020, but the account recently moved to Canadian-based agency Rethink.

The Martin Agency is a current roster shop for AB InBev, having recently worked on a regional Super Bowl spot during this year’s Big Game for Busch Light starring saxophone legend Kenny G.