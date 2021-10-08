Burger King taps 360i to handle social: Agency Brief

This follows a number of key hires Grey has had this year. In February, Ron Lewis was named group creative director of Grey Health & Wellness after spending nearly four years with McCann Health. In April, the agency brought on Tim Jones, as chief creative officer-pharma after spending time with agencies like McCann and Area 23. In August, Brandon Solis was tapped as executive director of social and connections after nearly two years with Eleven.

The agency has also hired four new executive creative directors this year: Andre Gray, who joined from Eleven; Sara Worthington, who joined from McCann; Armando Flores, who also joined from McCann; and Ulrika Karlberg, who joined from Yard NYC.

Love and mindfulness at The Community

The Community has just hired Love Whelchel as its executive VP and chief people officer and Jen Patterson as its head of mindfulness. Prior to taking on this newly created role, Whelchel spent time as the global chief talent officer of IPG’s DeVries Global as chief human resources officer for Sean “Diddy” Combs of Combs Enterprises/Bad Boy Worldwide, as well as in recruiting and HR roles across the industry, including TBWA\Chiat\Day and Young & Rubicam.

In the newly-created role Patterson will serve as an executive coach who spends one-on-one time with individuals and teams. “Her approach is based on reframing limiting beliefs and using mindfulness and meditation as tools to create balance,” according to a statement by the agency. She will be made available every week for appointments with any employee of the agency.

Patterson has 30 years of experience in the industry; her last role in advertising was chief strategy officer for Wunderman Thompson Seattle.

“We spend a lot of hours at work. But often the way we work takes away the energy we need to be fully present in important areas of our lives—with our partners or children, or in our creative pursuits,” Patterson said in a statement. “My coaching is all about getting you out of your head into your heart and body through mindfulness and meditation. It’s about showing people how to create boundaries and balance in a time when those are especially hard to find.”

The barriers to following your dreams

Kelly Services’ latest campaign from Erich and Kallman, which has been the company’s creative and media agency-of-record for three years, aims to highlight the unjust barriers to equity at work. The “[email protected]” campaign includes a 60-second spot that starts off as a normal classroom full of excited kids where the teacher is asking her students what they want to be when they grow up. The happy scene quickly changes when their teacher matter-of-factly explains why they can't achieve those dreams. The teacher points out different factors that would impede the children from achieving their dreams such as a lack of mentorship, a non-violent criminal history, race, or a lack of higher-level education.