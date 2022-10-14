Celebrity Cruises names Mediahub U.S. media agency of record

The account was previously held by Dentsu’s Media Storm, which defended the account, according to multiple people close to the situation. It’s unclear whether Media Storm will continue handling media outside the U.S. Other agencies believed to have been involved include Stagwell's Assembly and independent Crossmedia.

Crossmedia deferred comments to the client. Media Storm and Assembly weren’t immediately available for comment.

This is a significant win for the media agency, which already handles North American media for Celebrity’s parent company, Royal Caribbean. Celebrity has been increasing its media spending since 2021, which was pegged at $25.4 million by Kantar. In the first half of 2022, Celebrity spent $33.4 million on media, according to Kantar.

In September 2021, Carnival debuted a campaign following a 16-month pause in its operations due to the pandemic.