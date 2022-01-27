CVS Health moves U.S. creative account to Publicis Groupe

CVS Health has hired Publicis Groupe for its creative and CRM account in the U.S. The decision was made following a review that began in July and was reported to have been handled by consultant Roth Ryan Hayes.

Buy your ticket for the Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards Gala at AdAge.com/ACGala.

The business was formerly with BBDO, which held the account since 2014. Omnicom Group, Interpublic Group of Cos. and Stagwell are believed to have participated in the review as well, using a mix of their agencies.

Happening together

Roth Ryan Hayes wasn’t immediately available to comment and Publicis has deferred comment to CVS. Omnicom, Stagwell and IPG weren’t immediately available for comment. BBDO declined to comment.

“We’ve engaged with Publicis as a lead agency partner who will provide support across a number of our U.S. programs and businesses,” a spokesman for CVS Health confirmed.

The win is believed to have been fueled by Publicis agencies Hawkeye and Saatchi & Saatchi, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. And, in fact, a CVS Health spokesman earlier told Ad Age that “a collection of individuals” from Saatchi & Saatchi LA and Publicis' Le Truc helped provide creative strategy and execution for the retailer’s “Healthier Happens Together” campaign that launched in October.