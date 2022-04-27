David opens New York office

David is opening an office in New York City, marking the sixth office for the agency which also operates in Miami, Buenos Aires, Argentina; São Paulo, Madrid, and Bogotá, Colombia.

The deadline for the 2022 Small Agency Awards is Wednesday, April 27. Submit your entry at AdAge.com/SAA2022

David New York will be led by Managing Director Luiza Prata Carvalho, previously head of accounts at David Miami; André Toledo, executive creative director at the agency’s Madrid office, who becomes chief creative officer in New York; and David’s Global Chief Strategy Officer Paula Vampre.

Starting off, the agency will have around 12 employees and manage clients including TD Bank, which the agency won business for in September, along with AB InBev and Coca-Cola as part of parent WPP’s OpenX team, said Pancho Cassis, David's partner and global chief creative officer. Fernando Musa, who founded the agency 10 years ago and also serves as partner and chairman, says this is the next step for what he now sees as a "mature David.”

No location yet

“To be here is a way to not only try out New York, an iconic city in advertising," but also to explore "all the opportunities that we might have within WPP,” Musa said. “Being in New York will allow David to get the most out of the [Ogilvy] ecosystem that has helped us over the past 10 years.”

Currently, the agency is still deciding on opening its space within WPP’s New York campus located at 3 World Trade Center or a location on its own.

“David was born out of David Ogilvy’s pioneering spirit, one as entrepreneurial as it is creative," Devika Bulchandani, global president of Ogilvy and CEO of Ogilvy North America said in a statement. “Now we are continuing to build on that legacy as we bring David to New York. This strategic investment presents David and Ogilvy—and the powerful combination of the two—an incredible opportunity to tap into the intersection of our world-class talent and capabilities to deliver flexible solutions that create impact for clients and prospects alike.”