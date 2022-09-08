Dentsu Creative hires BBH’s Rafael Rizuto as CCO for U.S. and Hispanic Latam

“It’s incredible the team we built at BBH and it’s an agency I’ll love forever,” Rizuto said. “There’s this cliche with agencies that we need to create an environment where everyone can produce the best work of their lives. I think we should create an environment where people have the best lives so we can create the best work. That’s what we built at BBH.”

Which, Rizuto said, made it hard for him to go. But the challenge that Levron had presented him was too hard to pass up. “There’s a lot of talk in our industry about convergence and capabilities, with creativity kicked to the curb,” he said. “But with Dentsu’s ‘horizontal creativity,’ it’s the artery that runs through everything we do.” Moreover, “I’ve never done anything at this scale, so my gut was telling me this was the right thing.”

Throughout his career, Rizuto has made his mark with unconventional creative ideas that have defied the traditional mold of advertising. Among them were Google’s “Black-Owned Friday” campaign that included a shoppable music video, via BBH. While at 180 L.A. he helped create Boost Mobile’s Cannes Lion Grand Prix-winning “Boost Your Voice” campaign that turned stores into polling places for Election Day, giving underrepresented groups better access to voting, and while at Ogilvy in Brazil, he helped conceive a Hellmann's campaign that printed recipes on grocery store receipts.