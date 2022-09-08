Dentsu Creative hires BBH’s Rafael Rizuto as CCO for U.S. and Hispanic Latam

Dentsu International has hired BBH USA Chief Creative Officer Rafael Rizuto as the chief creative officer of Dentsu Creative in the U.S. and Hispanic Latam.
Along with overseeing the agency’s creative output in those key regions, he will also contribute across creative, customer experience management and media through the agency’s “horizontal creativity” platform that promises holistic creative solutions to clients. (Dentsu Creative's Hispanic Latam region excludes Brazil.)
Rizuto's appointment comes on the heels of Dentsu International Global CEO Wendy Clark’s departure, which hit ahead of the company’s restructuring as a single operating unit combining the international group with Dentsu Group’s Japan-based operations.
In June, Dentsu unveiled a massive reorganization that united all of its creative shops, including 360i, McGarryBowen and Isobar, under the banner of Dentsu Creative. That move was spearheaded by Global Chief Creative Officer Fred Levron, who joined the agency from FCB a little over a year ago. In August, Dentsu Creative named Energy BBDO's Pedro Pérez as the chief creative officer of its Chicago office.