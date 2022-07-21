Why Dentsu International is hiring a global communications chief

Dentsu International has named longtime McCann communications executive Jeremy Miller as its global chief communications officer, a new role at the holding company. With the post, effective in September, Miller will be responsible for heading a combined U.S. and global communications team.
The hiring comes as Dentsu, the sixth-largest agency holding company based on 2021 revenue, works on integrating creative agencies following a major consolidation across the global organization.
“We really felt there was an opportunity to further accelerate our impact in the U.S.,” said Wendy Clark, global CEO Dentsu International. “Dentsu International is headquartered in London and we are part of Dentsu Group headquartered in Tokyo. So our orientation is sort of set up there.” Clark said that by combining the teams, “we create a center of gravity for communications.”