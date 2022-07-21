Why Dentsu International is hiring a global communications chief

“If you're going to look for a leader to lead that phase, I don't think there's one better out there [than Miller]. He’s in a league of his own,” added Clark. “The fact that he sees the potential of what we're trying to do and sees that there's a competitive difference to us says a lot.”

Miller had been with IPG’s McCann for over a decade and prior to taking that role had been with Omnicom Group’s TBWA\Chiat\Day for 15 years. A replacement at McCann has not yet been named.

“To have a bigger playing field where I get to work across media, creative, CXM [customer experience management], and all the tools at Dentsu and help orchestrate that was super enticing,” Miller said. “It's a seamless thing that Dentsu is creating. Any client can come into the house and the services are there. It’s my job to help tell that story in a very clean, cohesive way.”

But that story isn’t just about Dentsu, said Miller. “At the end of the day, our job is to sell clients' products.”