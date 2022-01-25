Devika Bulchandani named global president of Ogilvy

In May, Ogilvy named former Leo Burnett exec Liz Taylor as its global chief creative officer and in July it tapped Anibal Casso, previously at Fig, to become chief strategy officer of Ogilvy North America. Early last year Meg Farquhar was hired from Leo Burnett as chief creative officer of Ogilvy’s Toronto office. There have also been some key promotions recently, including Carina De Blois to president of New York; Liam Parker, promoted chief client officer, North America; and Rajesh Midha named president of experience for Ogilvy North America.

Foundational year

“Partnering with Andy, and now Liz, over the past year has been invigorating as our respective backgrounds converge at the intersection of our clients’ evolving needs and where our industry is heading,” Bulchandani said in a statement. “I believe 2021 was a foundational year for our team and I’m excited about all the ways we will build on our momentum through innovative, effective creative work that inspires people and brands to impact the world.”

Beyond the new executive hires, Ogilvy has been going through a bit of resurgence. The agency which will play a key part in WPP’s OpenX, the team that will handle Coca-Cola’s business after the holding company won the account in November. In October, FEMA brought on Ogilvy as part of $250 million contract. In September, TD Bank hired Ogilvy and David as its lead creative in North America. In April, the agency was named agency of record in charge of brand strategy for Enterprise. In March, Ogilvy was named the global lead creative agency for Absolut Vodka and lead creative agency for Pernod Ricard USA’s Olmeca Altos Tequila, Tequila Avión and Del Maguey mezcal brands. In February, lighter brand Zippo appointed Ogilvy as its creative, PR, and social agency partner.

“I’m delighted that Devika is taking on this broader role at Ogilvy supporting Andy in driving continued growth and momentum around the world,” Mark Read, CEO of WPP said. “She’s one of the best leaders in our industry and knows how to deliver great results for clients.”

"This is a positive sign for the agency because Devika has strong global chops from her time at McCann, leading global solutions for Mastercard and others," said Greg Paull, co-founder and principal at R3. "After Andy Main’s arrival from Deloitte , the shop has been peering over its shoulder in terms of being more a consultancy than just an advertising agency. She will be a critical pillar in their migration."