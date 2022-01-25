Agency News

Devika Bulchandani named global president of Ogilvy

Bulchandani gets expanded role only a year after joining the WPP agency as CEO of North America
By Brian Bonilla. Published on January 25, 2022.
Credit: McCann

Devika Bulchandani has been named global president of Ogilvy, and will retain her position as CEO of Ogilvy North America, a position she took on only last year after 23 years with McCann.

Prior to this expanded role, Bulchandani was working closely with Ogilvy’s advertising business unit; now her global responsibilities will include all five of Ogilvy’s business units, which in addition to advertising include PR, experience, health, and growth and innovation. 

Notable hires

“This new global role is a recognition of the dynamic partnership we developed over the past year as we’ve modernized Ogilvy’s offering, invested in talent, and delivered for our clients,” Andy Main, global CEO of Ogilvy said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Dev as we further accelerate Ogilvy’s transformation at this moment of creative innovation, societal challenge, and growth opportunity in our industry.”  

In her first year with Ogilvy,  Bulchandani and Main have focused on attracting leadership talent for the agency. This has led to some notable hires in a short amount of time. 

In October, Ogilvy brought on Chris Beresford-Hill, previously chief creative officer at TBWA/Chiat/Day New York, as its president of North America advertising. In March, the agency named Lisa Bright as the chief creative officer of Ogilvy California and global chief creative officer of Ogilvy PR. In July, healthcare vet Kim Johnson was named CEO of Ogilvy Health, who in turn hired ex-Harrison & Star executive Adam Hessell as chief creative officer of Ogilvy Health. 

In May, Ogilvy named former Leo Burnett exec Liz Taylor as its global chief creative officer and in July it tapped Anibal Casso, previously at Fig, to become chief strategy officer of Ogilvy North America. Early last year Meg Farquhar was hired from Leo Burnett as chief creative officer of Ogilvy’s Toronto office. There have also been some key promotions recently, including Carina De Blois to president of New York; Liam Parker, promoted chief client officer, North America; and Rajesh Midha named president of experience for Ogilvy North America.

Foundational year

“Partnering with Andy, and now Liz, over the past year has been invigorating as our respective backgrounds converge at the intersection of our clients’ evolving needs and where our industry is heading,” Bulchandani said in a statement. “I believe 2021 was a foundational year for our team and I’m excited about all the ways we will build on our momentum through innovative, effective creative work that inspires people and brands to impact the world.”

Beyond the new executive hires, Ogilvy has been going through a bit of resurgence. The agency which will play a key part in WPP’s OpenX, the team that will handle Coca-Cola’s business after the holding company won the account in November.  In October, FEMA brought on Ogilvy as part of $250 million contract. In September, TD Bank hired Ogilvy and David as its lead creative in North America. In April, the agency was named agency of record in charge of brand strategy for Enterprise. In March, Ogilvy was named the global lead creative agency for Absolut Vodka and lead creative agency for Pernod Ricard USA’s Olmeca Altos Tequila, Tequila Avión and Del Maguey mezcal brands. In February, lighter brand Zippo appointed Ogilvy as its creative, PR, and social agency partner.

 “I’m delighted that Devika is taking on this broader role at Ogilvy supporting Andy in driving continued growth and momentum around the world,” Mark Read, CEO of WPP said.  “She’s one of the best leaders in our industry and knows how to deliver great results for clients.”

"This is a positive sign for the agency because Devika has strong global chops from her time at McCann, leading global solutions for Mastercard and others," said Greg Paull, co-founder and principal at R3. "After Andy Main’s arrival from Deloitte , the shop has been peering over its shoulder in terms of being more a consultancy than just an advertising agency. She will be a critical pillar in their migration."

 

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

View all articles by this author
