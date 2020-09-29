Droga5 names first global head of diversity and inclusion
Accenture Interactive-owned Droga5 promoted Tiffany Edwards as its first global head of diversity and inclusion, effective immediately.
Edwards was director of engagement and inclusion. She took up that position, which was also a first for the agency, in March 2016 and is credited with playing a key part in developing Droga5's long-term vision and strategy and leading its company-wide diversity, inclusion and equity initiatives.
She will now lead and oversee Droga5's efforts to recruit, retain and advance professionals of diverse backgrounds globally, reporting to Chief Operating Officer Susie Nam.
“When I made the decision to join Droga5 in 2016, I knew that being surrounded by creative thinkers who truly care about fostering a diverse and inclusive environment would empower me to do work that mattered to me personally and that would drive the agency to real change,” Edwards said in a statement. “I still believe in the power that advertising has to shape culture, and I know that, together, we can break old systems and future-proof our industry.”
Droga5 said Edwards' efforts have led the agency to be “the most diverse it's ever been,” although it did not disclose details.
Since joining, Edwards helped establish Droga5's first diversity and inclusion task force, D+iQ; dedicated affinity groups Kinfolk, Q5, Hyphen and Somos; D5in10 Academy, a free course on advertising aimed at reaching creators of all disciplines; and Droga5's training partnership with Courageous Conversations about Race Founder Glenn E. Singleton.
“For the last four years, Tiffany has endeavored to be Droga5’s moral compass and thought leader, encouraging us with sharper tools and deeper empathy in developing our work,” Nam added in a statement. “Not only is this promotion a reflection of where we are at in our journey as an agency, but it is also a recognition of Tiffany’s work in making people feel seen, heard, respected and valued.”
Edwards previously served three years as The Advertising Club of New York's first foundation and inclusion manager, where she oversaw the organization's diversity program, i'mPART, and developed the models for their annual Women's Master Class and Women's Fellowship.
She spent nearly seven years before that at The One Club, most recently as director of education and diversity, and is a board member of Women Who Create, a mentorship program for women of color, and an executive committee member of Madison's Collective, a community-driven network for diverse creatives. While at The One Club, Edwards is credited with establishing the international One Club Creative Boot Camp and its career fair series, Where Are All the Black People? She is also a former member of Adcolor's advisory board.