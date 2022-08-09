EchoPark Automotive names VaynerMedia as its first agency of record

EchoPark Automotive operates dealerships that sell 1-to-4-year-old cars, and in May expanded its lineup by adding 5-to-8-year-old cars. At the same time, the company launched an e-commerce platform allowing consumers to buy a car online and have it shipped to their home no matter the location, and in March EchoPark named Stephen Carvelli as its first ever chief technology officer.

EchoPark currently has 39 dealerships throughout the U.S. spanning the country, according to Dino Bernacchi, chief marketing officer.

“We are at the perfect point in our growth,” he said, adding that “it’s time that as we expand our footprint and our reach that we have to now expand our marketing and need to actually build the brand.”

Shifting gears

Bernacchi started working at EchoPark in October and said that’s “when the company really decided to shift gears on the trajectory of growth and start building more than just an infrastructure of locations.”

Earlier this year, EchoPark opened a delivery center in Columbus, Georgia, and two new retail hubs in Raleigh, North Carolina, and St. Louis, Missouri. During its second-quarter financial report released last month, parent company Sonic Automotive estimated that EchoPark will reach 90% of the U.S. buying population by 2025. EchoPark’s second-quarter revenue rose 12% to $665.6 million, a quarterly record for the brand.

Sonic Automotive's net income declined 17% despite a 9% rise in total revenue.

“You have to invest to grow and I think a lot of people in this category understand that it cost a lot to grow,” Bernacchi said.

Measured media spending for EchoPark dealerships was $2.7 million in 2021, up substantially from $238,000 in 2020 and $121,000 in 2019, according to Kantar.