Agency News

Edelman appoints new U.S. creative and strategy chiefs 

Vets Jordan Atlas and Melle Hock promoted to new roles and will form a creative and strategic leadership unit
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on March 24, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Jack in the Box hires TBWA\Chiat\Day LA as creative agency of record

From left: Jordan Atlas and Melle Hock

Credit: Edelman

Edelman today promoted two of its execs into top U.S. leadership roles. Jordan Atlas, who previously served as chief creative officer of Edelman West, steps up to U.S. chief creative officer, and Melle Hock, former EVP-global strategy director, becomes U.S. chief strategy officer. The pair will form a new creative and strategic leadership unit aimed at driving growth for the agency’s clients. 

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

During their combined tenure of more than two decades at the agency, Atlas and Hock built new teams and regional capabilities from the ground up and steered some of its most notable campaigns and brand efforts. Atlas was the company’s first Southern California-based creative and worked on ideas such as the Taco Bell Hotel and the more recent “Pay With Change” campaign for Sports Illustrated that required every advertiser within its Swimsuit Issue to promote gender equity, not product. 

See: Ad Age's tour through the Taco Bell Hotel

Credit: Sports Illustrated

“Jordan is an amazing leader whose body of work demonstrates his leadership and belief in ideas that earn their way into culture, and impact society,” said Global Chief Creative Officer Judy John in a statement. “He is the complete package of creativity, optimism, ambition and humanity that inspires everyone around him.”

Hock has built Edelman’s strategy team across its Unilever business and drove ideas such as Dove’s backing of the Oscar-winning short film “Hair Love,” as well as campaigns tackling toxic social media culture around girls, “Naked Truth” and “Selfie Talk.” She’s also worked on other major accounts including, Samsung, eBay, Microsoft, EPC and Church & Dwight. 

Read: Oscar-winning film backed by Dove inspired product line

“Melle brings the best and complete power of Edelman to everyone and everything she encounters,” added Brent Nelsen, global chief innovation and strategy officer. “Her incredibly inspiring enthusiasm and ability to architect compelling, effective, and creative solutions to any problem at hand is endless.”

In their new roles, Atlas will report to John while Hock will report to Nelsen. 

Related stories from Ad Age
This Dove-sponsored film about a dad doing his daughter's hair just got an Oscar nomination
Ann-Christine Diaz
What really went down inside the Taco Bell hotel
Jessica Wohl
Oscar-winning short film inspires Dove 'Hair Love' product line
Jack Neff
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit wants gender-equity ads from brands—not product pitches
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

The two step up on the heels of a growth surge at the agency. Last year, Edelman saw a 51% increase in creative revenue across the globe and a 15.4% jump in overall revenue. The pair's promotions follow two Edelman's appointment earlier this month of former Red Fuse exec Anita Valdes as its U.S. head of data and intelligence. 

“Jordan and Melle represent the best of the best at Edelman,” added Lisa Osborne Ross, Edelman’s U.S. CEO. “They are inspiring, empathetic leaders whose signature work is marked by cultural resonance. With Jordan and Melle at the helm in the U.S, alongside Anita, our work will continue to drive attention, action and impact.”

 

In this article:

Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Jack in the Box hires TBWA\Chiat\Day LA as creative agency of record

Jack in the Box hires TBWA\Chiat\Day LA as creative agency of record
Four agencies pursue Burger King's creative account

Four agencies pursue Burger King's creative account
Kristen Bell enters the ad biz with Dunshire Productions 

Kristen Bell enters the ad biz with Dunshire Productions 
OMG North America names new CEO as Scott Hagedorn departs

OMG North America names new CEO as Scott Hagedorn departs
AB InBev hires Publicis Groupe for media in U.S. and other major markets

AB InBev hires Publicis Groupe for media in U.S. and other major markets
McCann promotes Fernando Fascioli to UK and Europe president

McCann promotes Fernando Fascioli to UK and Europe president
Omnicom to pull operations from Russia

Omnicom to pull operations from Russia
Dentsu becomes latest holding company to pull out of Russia

Dentsu becomes latest holding company to pull out of Russia