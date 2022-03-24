Edelman appoints new U.S. creative and strategy chiefs 

Edelman today promoted two of its execs into top U.S. leadership roles. Jordan Atlas, who previously served as chief creative officer of Edelman West, steps up to U.S. chief creative officer, and Melle Hock, former EVP-global strategy director, becomes U.S. chief strategy officer. The pair will form a new creative and strategic leadership unit aimed at driving growth for the agency’s clients.

During their combined tenure of more than two decades at the agency, Atlas and Hock built new teams and regional capabilities from the ground up and steered some of its most notable campaigns and brand efforts. Atlas was the company’s first Southern California-based creative and worked on ideas such as the Taco Bell Hotel and the more recent “Pay With Change” campaign for Sports Illustrated that required every advertiser within its Swimsuit Issue to promote gender equity, not product.

