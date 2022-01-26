Edgewell hires Havas Media as U.S. media agency for sun, shave, and hygiene brands

Edgewell has tapped Havas Media Group as U.S. media agency of record for its sun, shave, and hygiene business lines following a competitive seven- month review. The account was previously held by Assembly, which a spokesman for Edgewell said defended the account.
Havas is assuming media planning and buying duties for a number of brands, including Schick Hydro, Xtreme, Schick Hydro Silk, Intuition, Skintimate, Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic and Wet Ones.
“As a personal care company, we are deeply committed to connecting authentically with our consumers and creating products that bring them joy each day,” Stephanie Lynn, senior VP of North America e-commerce and commercial acceleration at Edgewell, said in a statement. “We are in a pivotal moment, and Havas Media is the perfect partner to transform our approach and take our work to the next level. With their impressive roster of clients and success in building some of the world’s most meaningful brands, I am excited for this partnership and our journey ahead.”
Team within a team
The account will be handled by Havas Media’s health and wellness practice formed last year. The practice now has 250 employees and manages AOR accounts for brands like Rite Aid, Bristol Myers Squibb and Sanofi.
Havas will create dedicated teams for each brand which will part of a larger integrated team for the portfolio of brands, according to Shane Ankeney, president, Havas Media Health, who said the agency’s focus on "meaningful media” helped it stand out.