FCB hires Ogilvy's Danilo Boer as global creative partner

FCB has boosted its creative leadership ranks with the appointment today of Danilo Boer as global creative partner. The agency vet last served as co-chief creative officer of Ogilvy & Mather New York alongside fellow co-CCO Marcos Kotlhar and fills the role vacated in July by former Worldwide Creative Partner Fred Levron, who became global chief creative officer at Dentsu.

Boer, a Brazilan native, had joined Ogilvy in September 2020 in the middle of the pandemic and, alongside Kotlhar, led the agency’s 100+-strong creative team on work for clients such as IBM, Ikea, Nationwide and others, while helping land new accounts such as Absolut, Zippo and World of Hyatt. Prior to Ogilvy, he had been a longtime BBDO vet and steered award-winning work as an executive creative director in the New York office and, before that, as a creative at Brazil’s Almap BBDO. In his new post at IPG-owned FCB, he will work hand in hand with Global Chief Creative Officer Susan Credle to nurture and continue the agency’s creative momentum around the world.

The “creative partner” title is not a standard one in the agency world. It emerged organically at FCB about five years ago when Levron had joined the team to help Credle boost the agency’s creative product. At the time, the agency hadn’t been in the best place creatively. “We didn’t have a great creative reputation, we had major talent issues, things were more fractured,” Credle said.

In the ensuing years, however, the role proved a crucial one that helped bring the agency’s creative output to a new high. The agency went on to win top honors such as the Cannes Lions Grand Prix for Burger King's “Whopper Detour.” It earned the overall Network of the Year honor at the Cannes Lions earlier this year while FCB Health earned Health Network of the Year.

With momentum on an upswing, then, why the need for such a role now?

“We took a pause and asked all our CCOs, ‘We’re in a different place now, what do you think?’” Credle said. “It’s a luxury position, we have a lot of talented leaders, so do we need this? We decided the answer is ‘Yes.’ If we believe creativity is an economic multiplier, we should not shut down this position—it’s an imperative.”