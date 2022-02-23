John Kinsella, former Leo Burnett CEO, dies at 93

John Kinsella, who nurtured Leo Burnett's valuable stable of advertising mascots like Tony the Tiger, the Jolly Green Giant and the Pillsbury Doughboy as CEO during Chicago's heyday as an advertising industry capital in the 1980s, died Feb. 10. He was 93.
The Joliet, Illinois, native also was a founder of the Big Shoulders Fund, the Catholic school advocate and scholarship provider. He's credited with later honing its focus by getting donors directly involved with individual schools, as he did with Immaculate Conception St. Joseph School on Chicago's Near North Side.
"He was a force of nature—rousing the team, always fired up, always seeing a way forward," said Josh Hale, Big Shoulders' CEO. Kinsella, he says, corralled Burnett colleagues to develop branding and marketing strategies.
After Kinsella became CEO in 1981, a decade after founder Leo Burnett's death, he set out to revitalize "creative"—the heart of advertising content—that had begun to lag in the service of consumer packaging giants Procter & Gamble, Phillip Morris and Kellogg, among other clients. The famous Marlboro Man was riding toward the sunset as Big Tobacco was besieged by anti-smoking activists and plaintiffs' attorneys.
Burnett was on its way to slipping to 10th in billings among U.S. advertising firms, from fifth a decade earlier, mainly, Kinsella said, because it avoided an industry merger wave at the time. But a 1985 staff survey found that research needed to develop compelling sales pitches was lacking.
