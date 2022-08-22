Forsman & Bodenfors becomes the first gender pay equity-certified creative agency

Stagwell Inc.’s Forsman & Bodenfors has become the first creative agency to be certified by the Fair Pay Workplace for gender pay equity, having proved that it has achieved pay equity in every country and office where it operates.
As part of the certification, the 400-strong agency has also committed to expressing salary ranges in job postings, starting next month. The move comes two months ahead of New York State pay transparency legislation that will require companies with more than four employees to include salary ranges in postings, starting Nov. 1. Forsman & Bodenfors is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, with offices in Stockholm, New York, Toronto, Montreal, Shanghai and Singapore.
The Seattle-based Fair Pay Workplace, a non-profit set up in 2021, recognizes organizations dedicated to true and ongoing pay equity. The only organization that has created standards for pay equity, its methodology was developed by experts from law, data science, business, academia, HR, and DEI. Other organizations certified by Fair Pay Workplace so far include American Airlines, tech companies Databricks and NerdWallet, health insurance company Anthem, Sellen Construction and the University of California Irvine (UCI).