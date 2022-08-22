Forsman & Bodenfors becomes the first gender pay equity-certified creative agency

During the certification process, the agency identified one department, in one city, in one of its companies with a pay discrepancy. (Prota didn’t identify the city, but did note that it was outside of the U.S.) Through its most recent salary review cycle in July, it was able to correct the inequity and meet the objectives for pay equity according to Fair Pay Workplace.

F&B has now committed to five actions that are considered best in class by Fair Pay Workplace: to analyze global gender pay equity every year; internally communicate the results of each pay equity analysis; never ask applicants about previous compensation; share salary ranges in job postings and ensure ongoing pay equity through fair pay policies.

According to Toby Southgate, CEO of Forsman & Bodenfors, the agency is making the move primarily for its own people. However, for its clients, which include Volvo, Oatly, Google, Goldman Sachs, Polestar, Diageo, Procter & Gamble, Crocs, LG, General Mills and H&M, “it’s just something that we’d like to be asked about,” he said.

“This is an agency that works very hard and listens in detail to its people all the time,” he added. “It gets us into an interesting discussion about being different to other agencies, and this is one of the ways we feel we are different.”

Southgate also said that the move to become certified was made independently from its parent Stagwell Inc. “This is not a corporate mandate. But they are proud of the achievement, and it sets a very high benchmark not only in the group but in the industry as a whole.”