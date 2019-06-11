Grey New York wins Lindt USA confectionery account
Swiss chocolatier and confectionery company Lindt & Sprüngli USA named WPP's Grey New York as its agency of record, following a review.
Grey was handed lead consumer advertising duties in the U.S. that will include a new TV campaign for Lindor chocolates, which is expected to debut sometime in 2020.
"We are thrilled to welcome Lindt to our roster," Grey New York CEO Debby Reiner said in a statement. "It is a tremendous, creative opportunity."
According to people familiar with the review, Grey competed against MDC Partners' 72andSunny, Fig (rebranded from Figliulo & Partners last year) and Omnicom's TBWA for the account.
TBWA and Fig did not immediately return requests for comments and 72andSunny deferred to the brand.
Jamin Hemenway, vice president of marketing at Lindt & Sprüngli USA, said Grey "demonstrated a deep understanding of our consumer, category and brand."
"We look forward to leveraging our success and growth in the U.S., the world's biggest chocolate market," Hemenway added.
According to a 2018 annual report from the company (behind Lindt, Russell Stover and Ghirardelli brands), Lindt & Sprüngli generated $4.4 billion in sales last year and rose to be the top manufacturer in the premium U.S. chocolate market.