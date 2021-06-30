Agency News

Gut opens in Toronto with Tim Hortons as first client

Global agency’s first outpost in Canada will service coffee chain ‘Timmies’
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on June 30, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Marketers are quitting their jobs—why the industry should brace for an exodus

Gut's 40-person Canadian team will act as coffee chain Tim Hortons' agency of record.

Credit: Gut Toronto

The world’s hottest “new” ad market has yet another contender joining its fast-growing ranks.

Independent creative shop Gut has officially opened its fourth office in three years, this time heading north of its Miami headquarters to Toronto where a 40-person team will handle agency-of-record duties for a very appropriate inaugural client: Canada’s favorite coffee chain, Tim Hortons.

Restaurant Brands International-owned Tim Hortons had previously been working with Gut Miami on various campaigns for the past three years, but opted to hand its top creative duties to the Toronto office after news broke earlier this year that Gut would be heading to Canada.

Although now an international chain with nearly 5,000 locations in North America, Europe and Asia, Tim Hortons’ roots are deeply tied to Canada. The company was founded in the 1960s by a Canadian hockey player-turned-entrepreneur named—you guessed it—Tim Horton in Hamilton, Ontario, about 40 miles southwest of Toronto.

“We’ve always loved the work coming out of Canada, and we have so much respect for this market,” says Gaston Bigio, Miami-based co-founder of the creative shop that was recently named Ad Age’s No. 7 A-List Agency of the Year.

“We came here wanting to create the most iconic work that both Tim Hortons and the Canadian market deserve, so we’re proud and excited to share our creative ambitions with the most iconic brand in Canada,” he says.

More Ad Age News
Why Canada is the hottest 'new' ad market
Ethan Jakob Craft
Gut trusts its intuition and works ‘at the speed of indie’
Jessica Wohl
What it’s like to watch the Super Bowl in Canada
Ethan Jakob Craft

Gut Toronto’s leadership team includes Business Director Ryan O’Hagan, formerly of well-known Canadian shop John St.; Chief Strategy Officer Dino Demopolous, a veteran of agencies including DDB Toronto and No Fixed Address; and Executive Creative Director Brynna Aylward, who relocated from the U.S. where she was most recently a creative director at Gut Miami.

All of the shop’s 40 employees are based in Canada, with Gut saying in a statement that it’s critical for the quickly expanding agency “to open this office with individuals who are passionate about elevating the Canadian advertising industry, and who want to work together as a team to build an agency in this country that is inherently rooted in creativity.”

“Gut now in Canada with Tim Hortons as its first client is a huge testament to our relationship and trust with one another,” says Tim Hortons’ Chief Marketing Officer Hope Bagozzi, adding that she is looking forward to “all the great things we will continue doing together.” The prior agency of record was Zulu Alpha Kilo.

Founded just a few years ago in the red-hot Florida creative scene, Gut has since been on a hiring spree as it expanded with two South American offices in Buenos Aires and Sao Paulo.

And, after laying the groundwork to open Gut Toronto for the past several months, the agency announced earlier this month the creation of a fifth office in Mexico City to complement its expansive network in the Americas.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a general assignment reporter who divides his time between Toronto and New York City, writing about marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He has covered the advertising industry in both the U.S. and Canada since joining Ad Age in 2019 and can be found on Twitter at @ethanjakobcraft.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Marketers are quitting their jobs—why the industry should brace for an exodus

Marketers are quitting their jobs—why the industry should brace for an exodus
Using chocolate to cope with Cannes FOMO: Agency Brief

Using chocolate to cope with Cannes FOMO: Agency Brief
TBWA\London CEO Sara Tate quits amid UK agency musical chairs

TBWA\London CEO Sara Tate quits amid UK agency musical chairs
Huge appoints former Initiative executive Mat Baxter as its new global CEO

Huge appoints former Initiative executive Mat Baxter as its new global CEO
Agencies are building esports and gaming strategies—what marketers need to know

Agencies are building esports and gaming strategies—what marketers need to know
Ryan Reynolds and 'twin brother' announce Maximum Effort acquisition by MNTN

Ryan Reynolds and 'twin brother' announce Maximum Effort acquisition by MNTN
Mike's Hard spoofs Bottlegate and the CDC encourages mask wearing in self-aware PSAs: Agency Brief

Mike's Hard spoofs Bottlegate and the CDC encourages mask wearing in self-aware PSAs: Agency Brief
Reviews from Unilever, Coca-Cola, Facebook and more bring Mediapalooza II to a pitch theater near you

Reviews from Unilever, Coca-Cola, Facebook and more bring Mediapalooza II to a pitch theater near you