‘Agency’ is the ad industry’s latest dirty word—why creative shops are relabeling

“The entry point in which we engage with brands can look different from one brand to the next,” Schaaf said. “This is a company that was built with the understanding that we are going to be experimental … and [with] the understanding that we can’t have hard and fast rules about what a brand needs and what they don’t.”

A few executives who spoke with Ad Age said changing their shop’s title hasn’t necessarily changed billing. Asked about whether he’s been able to negotiate different pricing terms by calling Translation a creative solutions company, Stoute said he couldn’t “say that as a universal truth,” because “procurement is [still] dominant at these companies.”

Addressing the pitfalls

Not everyone is abandoning the agency label. Some creative shops pointed to the root of the word—agent—to justify its usage.

“We are agents for brands and our clients,” said Jerry Bodrie, co-CEO, managing director at creative agency Baldwin&. “I think there are times when agencies can step over the line and start to think about their own business first and the client’s business second. It becomes a little self-serving.”

Other executives noted that, by changing their descriptors, agencies may inadvertently be making it harder for prospective clients to find them—especially from a search engine optimization perspective, where they may miss out to competitors.

“[It’s] like when you go into a grocery store, what aisle of the store am I supposed to be in? Calling yourself the anti-agency model doesn’t tell a person where to shop for you or where to find you in a bigger grocery store,” said NBZ Partners’ Segall. “Think about the milk aisle. Oat milk isn’t really dairy, but it still lives next to milk because you want people to know that that’s where you go [to find it].”