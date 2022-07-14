Agency News

Havas appoints new CEO of Havas Creative

Donna Murphy will remain in her role as CEO of Havas Health & You
By Brian Bonilla. Published on July 14, 2022.
Donna Murphy

Credit: Havas Health & You

Havas’ health and creative networks will now have one leader. Donna Murphy, currently the global CEO of Havas Health & You, is also becoming CEO of Havas Creative. She will be replacing Chris Hirst, who previously served as the global CEO of Havas Creative for nearly four years and is moving on to pursue new opportunities according to a statement by Havas. Prior to that, Hirst was CEO of Havas’ U.K. operations.

“I’m incredibly proud to leave Havas Creative Group in such good health,” Hirst said in a statement, listing a few of Havas' accomplishments over the past few years including launching Havas CX and Havas Consulting and having achieved Havas’ “best ever Cannes performance,” according to Hirst.

The appointment is part of Havas’ “Together” strategy meant to create a more integrated alliance across its network, according to a company statement.

Murphy first joined Havas 35 years ago, when she led several U.S. acquisitions for the group as part of their M&A team before taking a leadership role of what was then a newly founded health agency.

“Havas Group is stronger than ever today thanks to the teams’ unfailing ability to reinvent themselves,” Yannick Bolloré, CEO and chairman of Havas Group said in a statement. “We will build on this momentum and further deepen the integration between our business units to provide our clients, partners and talent with even more agile and streamlined collaboration. Through her proven leadership, Donna has built the prototype for the end-to-end consultative partner that brands need today. Layered with our creative force and talented leadership teams, what we can offer health and consumer brands alike is powerful.”

As part of the leadership changes, Peter Mears, CEO of Havas’ global media group, will also become chairman of the Havas North America village, which is Havas’ largest region. Steve Netzley, founder and CEO of the Havas Edge performance network, will join the Havas Group executive committee.

This is the latest executive appointment for Havas. This week, former Grey executive creative director Andre Gray was named as the chief creative officer of Havas’ Annex88. In June, Elizabeth Egen, formerly the CEO of Havas Lynx Group, was appointed as the CEO of HH&Y Europe. Last July, HH&Y named Eric Weisberg as global chief creative officer.

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more.

