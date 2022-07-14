Havas appoints new CEO of Havas Creative

Havas’ health and creative networks will now have one leader. Donna Murphy, currently the global CEO of Havas Health & You, is also becoming CEO of Havas Creative. She will be replacing Chris Hirst, who previously served as the global CEO of Havas Creative for nearly four years and is moving on to pursue new opportunities according to a statement by Havas. Prior to that, Hirst was CEO of Havas’ U.K. operations.

“I’m incredibly proud to leave Havas Creative Group in such good health,” Hirst said in a statement, listing a few of Havas' accomplishments over the past few years including launching Havas CX and Havas Consulting and having achieved Havas’ “best ever Cannes performance,” according to Hirst.

The appointment is part of Havas’ “Together” strategy meant to create a more integrated alliance across its network, according to a company statement.

Murphy first joined Havas 35 years ago, when she led several U.S. acquisitions for the group as part of their M&A team before taking a leadership role of what was then a newly founded health agency.