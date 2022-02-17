Agency News

HBO Max puts creative account in review

Search comes amid increased competition from rival streaming services
By Keira Wingate. Published on February 17, 2022.
Credit: Bloomberg

Streaming platform HBO Max is putting its creative account in review, according to multiple people close to the situation. 

BBDO, which currently handles the business, declined to comment, but the shop is believed to be participating.  HBO Max declined to comment. It could not be determined whether a search consultant is involved in the review.

Streaming wars

HBO Max, a subsidiary of AT&T's WarnerMedia, is a streaming service known for popular shows such as “Euphoria,” “Game of Thrones,” “Succession” and newer series like “Station Eleven” and “Mare of Easttown.” Warner Bros. last year also began debuting films simultaneously in theaters and on the streaming service.

The review comes amid increased competition in the streaming wars, as a number of rivals jockey for subscription dollars.  According to AT&T's fourth-quarter results released last month, HBO Max has notched 73.8 million total global subscribers since its launch in May 2020. That's fewer than Disney+, which had 118.1 million in November, and Netflix, which has 222 million, according to the fourth-quarter earnings reports of each of those streaming services. The newer ViacomCBS, now known as Paramount, is still fairly behind its competitors, with only 32.8 million paying subscribers.

Account ups and downs

BBDO has experienced some account losses of late. In November of last year, the agency lost to Anomaly the creative business for Dunkin’, an account it held since 2018. In January of this year, CVS Health hired Publicis Groupe to handle its creative; BBDO had held that business since 2014. 

The Omnicom Group agency won AOR status for The Home Depot in April of last year, replacing The Richards Group. Additional recent wins for BBDO in the U.S. include ShopRunner, Stripe, 1-800-Flowers, Sysco, SodaStream and WaterWipes.

Keira Wingate
Keira Wingate

Keira Wingate is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in New York, where she received her Masters of Arts in business and economic reporting. Before becoming an agency reporter at Ad Age, she covered business and breaking news at USA TODAY. You can follow her on Twitter @KeiraRenee

