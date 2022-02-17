HBO Max puts creative account in review

Streaming wars

HBO Max, a subsidiary of AT&T's WarnerMedia, is a streaming service known for popular shows such as “Euphoria,” “Game of Thrones,” “Succession” and newer series like “Station Eleven” and “Mare of Easttown.” Warner Bros. last year also began debuting films simultaneously in theaters and on the streaming service.

The review comes amid increased competition in the streaming wars, as a number of rivals jockey for subscription dollars. According to AT&T's fourth-quarter results released last month, HBO Max has notched 73.8 million total global subscribers since its launch in May 2020. That's fewer than Disney+, which had 118.1 million in November, and Netflix, which has 222 million, according to the fourth-quarter earnings reports of each of those streaming services. The newer ViacomCBS, now known as Paramount, is still fairly behind its competitors, with only 32.8 million paying subscribers.

Account ups and downs

BBDO has experienced some account losses of late. In November of last year, the agency lost to Anomaly the creative business for Dunkin’, an account it held since 2018. In January of this year, CVS Health hired Publicis Groupe to handle its creative; BBDO had held that business since 2014.

The Omnicom Group agency won AOR status for The Home Depot in April of last year, replacing The Richards Group. Additional recent wins for BBDO in the U.S. include ShopRunner, Stripe, 1-800-Flowers, Sysco, SodaStream and WaterWipes.

