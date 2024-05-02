Agency News

Hershey launches US media review

The snacking giant aims to complete the review by the end of the summer
By Brian Bonilla and Parker Herren. Published on May 02, 2024.
Hershey has put its U.S. media business into review and aims to wrap the process up shortly.

Credit: Bloomberg LP

Hershey Co. is putting its U.S. media account in review, the company confirmed. The review will include the snack giant’s candy, mint and gum unit as well as its salty and protein business units. 

Hershey’s current media partners include Dentsu, Horizon Media, Harmelin Media and Omnicom, a Hershey spokeswoman confirmed. 

 

MediaLink is handling the review, which is expected to wrap up by the end of the summer.

Horizon was added to Hershey’s U.S. roster in 2021, focused on its candy, mint, and gum business which includes brands such as Hershey’s, Ice Breakers, Jolly Rancher, Reese’s and Twizzlers. Dentsu handles media for salty snacks and Harmelin handles media for protein products. Omnicom’s commerce business Flywheel also works with Hershey, although Hershey didn’t specify for which brands.

The review is part of Hershey’s goal of becoming a “snacking powerhouse,” the company stated. Since 2018, Hershey has expanded its portfolio significantly through acquisitions of companies and brands such as Lily’s, SkinnyPop parent company Amplify Snack Brands, protein bars brands One and Fulfil, and Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels.

The recent acquisitions “provide an opportunity to centralize responsibility for media,” Hershey added in its statement.

“We have the ability to shape the future of media at Hershey by creating an integrated media ecosystem to serve our confectionary, salty and protein business teams,” Vinny Rinaldi, Hershey's head of U.S. media, said in a statement. “We want to ensure media continues to operate and thrive as a growth engine for Hershey.”

Some areas of focus for the review include connections planning, integrated investment and activation across all channels, as well as technology, analytics and media operations capabilities.

While it’s unclear how media responsibilities are split globally, the vast majority of Hershey’s business is the U.S., which accounted for 87% of its sales last year.

Hershey has increased its advertising spending in recent years. The company’s total advertising expense was nearly $604.9 million in 2023, almost $517.7 million in 2022 and close to $511.8 million in 2021, according to its latest annual report.

Hershey does a variety of marketing for its numerous brands. Reese’s promoted its caramel cups in the Super Bowl earlier this year with a commercial from creative agency Erich & Kallman.

