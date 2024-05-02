Hershey launches US media review

Horizon was added to Hershey’s U.S. roster in 2021, focused on its candy, mint, and gum business which includes brands such as Hershey’s, Ice Breakers, Jolly Rancher, Reese’s and Twizzlers. Dentsu handles media for salty snacks and Harmelin handles media for protein products. Omnicom’s commerce business Flywheel also works with Hershey, although Hershey didn’t specify for which brands.



The review is part of Hershey’s goal of becoming a “snacking powerhouse,” the company stated. Since 2018, Hershey has expanded its portfolio significantly through acquisitions of companies and brands such as Lily’s, SkinnyPop parent company Amplify Snack Brands, protein bars brands One and Fulfil, and Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels.

The recent acquisitions “provide an opportunity to centralize responsibility for media,” Hershey added in its statement.

“We have the ability to shape the future of media at Hershey by creating an integrated media ecosystem to serve our confectionary, salty and protein business teams,” Vinny Rinaldi, Hershey's head of U.S. media, said in a statement. “We want to ensure media continues to operate and thrive as a growth engine for Hershey.”

Some areas of focus for the review include connections planning, integrated investment and activation across all channels, as well as technology, analytics and media operations capabilities.