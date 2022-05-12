Agency News

How job site Monster is recasting itself following 'The Great Resignation'

Monster's first campaign from Arnold aims to attract younger job seekers and those who have different expectations from employers post-pandemic
By Keira Wingate. Published on May 12, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Snap Inc. names W+K vet Colleen DeCourcy chief creative officer
Credit: Monster Worldwide

Job site Monster.com is breaking a new campaign from Havas’ Arnold Worldwide—its first since 2019—positioning itself as a contemporary destination for job seekers in a world where "The Great Resignation" has changed what people value in looking for employment.

Monster, the job site launched in 1999, is looking to better align itself with new expectations from job seekers, particularly among millennials and members of Gen Z, who represent the majority of workers in the U.S. According to Monster’s Future of Work 2022 report, 43% of workers say having meaningful employment is essential when deciding their career.  

“There’s never been a better time” to help people find the right job for them, said Elliott Seaborn, global chief marketing officer at Monster. "What was acceptable two years ago and what employers were doing two years ago is not acceptable now," he said, adding: "We’re all for that and we’re with [job seekers].”

Upcoming Ad Age events and awards

Leaning into the cultural shift

The national campaign, which features two 30-second videos running online and on TV, is meant to show that hiring practices common even a few years ago, “now feel like the Dark Ages, they feel like relics of a different time,” said Sean McBride, chief creative officer at Arnold. The agency recently won creative agency of record status for Monster following a review led by Observatory.

Booming freelance economy fuels ad battle among job search brands

One video, called “Junior Scribe,” shows a man hired as a scribe stuck getting milk from a goat for his supervisor’s coffee instead. In the other, called “Fulfillment Center,” workers on a Renaissance-era assembly line are upset they aren’t getting a raise for the second consecutive year. One says he'll talk to his medieval ax-wielding boss, but doesn’t.

Each ad then points out you can search for the salary you want on Monster.com. "If people are back in control, we want to make sure they align with us. We give them real relevant tools to help in this world," Seaborn said. 

He added that workers increasingly value remote options, salary transparency and more. The percentage of searches looking for remote jobs, for example, was under 10% prior to the pandemic and has since jumped to over 20%. Overall traffic was “significantly depressed” in 2020 for Monster, he said, but bounced back a little the following year, while 2022 is returning to pre-pandemic levels.

McBride said that the current state of the world “is the moment that the brand has been waiting for, ready for, for a long time.” 

More agency news
Kohl’s chooses Horizon Media to lead media buying
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Burrell hires Hill Holliday veteran as new creative chief
Jade Yan
No Fixed Address expands with indie agency ‘Courage’
Ann-Christine Diaz

Expanding the demographic 

There has been a proliferation in job sites since Monster was among the first commercial websites, created in 1994, and ran its classic 1999 Super Bowl ad "When I Grow Up." The site, he said, still ranks in the top four among job sites, along with LinkedIn and Indeed, when it comes to traffic. However, he said he wants the campaign to reach a younger demographic to up its rank. 

While he declined to offer specifics, Seaborn said the site does “very well” with the 30-and-up demographic, but sees its highest traffic from the 35-and-up age range. Job seekers in their 20s are "where we have some work to do," he said, "so with the tone and humor in this campaign, we certainly want it to reach the 18-to-30 -year-old demographic.” 

“Monster is sort of the punk rock brand in the [job listing site] category to be like ‘You’re right to feel like maybe you have more power than you thought you do’ or ‘You’re right to ask the tough questions,'" McBride said. "That feels like a young message to me."

In this article:

Keira Wingate
Keira Wingate

Keira Wingate is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in New York, where she received her Masters of Arts in business and economic reporting. Before becoming an agency reporter at Ad Age, she covered business and breaking news at USA TODAY. You can follow her on Twitter @KeiraRenee

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Snap Inc. names W+K vet Colleen DeCourcy chief creative officer

Snap Inc. names W+K vet Colleen DeCourcy chief creative officer
Why Dentsu’s Carat U.S. named its first chief media officer

Why Dentsu’s Carat U.S. named its first chief media officer
Kohl’s chooses Horizon Media to lead media buying

Kohl’s chooses Horizon Media to lead media buying
Burrell hires Hill Holliday veteran as new creative chief

Burrell hires Hill Holliday veteran as new creative chief
Mother hires 72andSunny exec as its first U.S. president

Mother hires 72andSunny exec as its first U.S. president
No Fixed Address expands with indie agency ‘Courage’

No Fixed Address expands with indie agency ‘Courage’
Nude Ashley Graham promotes new Spanx pants in billboard campaign

Nude Ashley Graham promotes new Spanx pants in billboard campaign
Publicis and IPG will pay for travel for abortions for U.S. employees

Publicis and IPG will pay for travel for abortions for U.S. employees