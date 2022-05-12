How job site Monster is recasting itself following 'The Great Resignation'

Booming freelance economy fuels ad battle among job search brands

One video, called “Junior Scribe,” shows a man hired as a scribe stuck getting milk from a goat for his supervisor’s coffee instead. In the other, called “Fulfillment Center,” workers on a Renaissance-era assembly line are upset they aren’t getting a raise for the second consecutive year. One says he'll talk to his medieval ax-wielding boss, but doesn’t.

Each ad then points out you can search for the salary you want on Monster.com. "If people are back in control, we want to make sure they align with us. We give them real relevant tools to help in this world," Seaborn said.

He added that workers increasingly value remote options, salary transparency and more. The percentage of searches looking for remote jobs, for example, was under 10% prior to the pandemic and has since jumped to over 20%. Overall traffic was “significantly depressed” in 2020 for Monster, he said, but bounced back a little the following year, while 2022 is returning to pre-pandemic levels.

McBride said that the current state of the world “is the moment that the brand has been waiting for, ready for, for a long time.”