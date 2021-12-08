Kohler picks PMG as its media agency of record

PMG will work in tandem with Kohler’s in-house creative agency called “The Beacon” which was formed in 2017. Prior to that, the 148-year old brand worked with DDB Chicago as its creative agency of record for three years.

“They have built incredible facilities and a talented in-house team,” PMG CEO George Popstefanov said. “We are still working through how we might operationalize our creative studio, but the partnership is structured to work collaboratively in support of the brand’s in-house teams to deliver integrated strategies across data, insights, media and creative.”

“Kohler is a timeless brand and respected leader that is prioritizing digital sustainability and customer experience at a time when the pandemic has moved more people to elevate their homes and lifestyles, while also redefining where and how they make brand and purchase decisions,” Popstefanov said. “We have an incredible opportunity to support a company known for exceptional products and bold innovation in delighting and inspiring its customers in new and exciting ways, and to be a partner in owning the moment and focusing on the priorities that matter most in people’s lives.”

Kohler, which has annual revenue of around $7 billion according to Bloomberg and is one of the country's oldest and largest privately held companies, will look to “evolve” its ad spending next year, Engberg said. In 2020, Kohler spent $66.3 million on U.S. media, which was down from $72.5 million in 2019, an 8.6% decline, according to Kantar.

