Kohler picks PMG as its media agency of record

The account was previously held by PHD for seven years
By Brian Bonilla. Published on December 08, 2021.
How New York City agencies are reacting to the city's new vaccination mandate
Credit: Kohler

Home products manufacturing company Kohler Co. has named Texas-based agency PMG as its integrated strategy and media agency of record following a five-month review led by Select Resources International.

The account was defended by Omncom’s PHD, which previously held the account since 2014. PHD declined to comment.

The decision was made as the brand looks to “enhance its digital and data approach” across its media strategy moving forward, John Engberg, director of paid brand media at Kohler Co. said.

“PMG demonstrates a strong track record of technology-enabled agile marketing, and offers deep strategic partnership support to help enhance our category leadership,” David Kohler, president and CEO of Kohler, said in a statement. “The investments PMG is making in its people, its distinguished technology advantage, and understanding audiences from awareness through transaction set it apart. We look forward to working together.”

PMG will work in tandem with Kohler’s in-house creative agency called “The Beacon” which was formed in 2017. Prior to that, the 148-year old brand worked with DDB Chicago as its creative agency of record for three years.

“They have built incredible facilities and a talented in-house team,” PMG CEO George Popstefanov said. “We are still working through how we might operationalize our creative studio, but the partnership is structured to work collaboratively in support of the brand’s in-house teams to deliver integrated strategies across data, insights, media and creative.”

“Kohler is a timeless brand and respected leader that is prioritizing digital sustainability and customer experience at a time when the pandemic has moved more people to elevate their homes and lifestyles, while also redefining where and how they make brand and purchase decisions,” Popstefanov said. “We have an incredible opportunity to support a company known for exceptional products and bold innovation in delighting and inspiring its customers in new and exciting ways, and to be a partner in owning the moment and focusing on the priorities that matter most in people’s lives.”

Kohler, which has annual revenue of around $7 billion according to Bloomberg and is one of the country's oldest and largest privately held companies, will look to “evolve” its ad spending next year, Engberg said. In 2020, Kohler spent $66.3 million on U.S. media, which was down from $72.5 million in 2019, an 8.6% decline, according to Kantar.

