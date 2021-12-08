Kohler picks PMG as its media agency of record

Home products manufacturing company Kohler Co. has named Texas-based agency PMG as its integrated strategy and media agency of record following a five-month review led by Select Resources International.
The account was defended by Omncom’s PHD, which previously held the account since 2014. PHD declined to comment.
The decision was made as the brand looks to “enhance its digital and data approach” across its media strategy moving forward, John Engberg, director of paid brand media at Kohler Co. said.
“PMG demonstrates a strong track record of technology-enabled agile marketing, and offers deep strategic partnership support to help enhance our category leadership,” David Kohler, president and CEO of Kohler, said in a statement. “The investments PMG is making in its people, its distinguished technology advantage, and understanding audiences from awareness through transaction set it apart. We look forward to working together.”