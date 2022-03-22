Kristen Bell enters the ad biz with Dunshire Productions 

Actor and entrepreneur Kristen Bell has entertained adults and kids alike with her comedic antics on series including “The Good Place” and the recent Netflix hit “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window,” as well as with her melodious singing (playing on repeat in the heads of families with young kids thanks to the Disney “Frozen” franchise). Now, she’s officially bringing her entertainment chops to the ad world with Dunshire Productions.
Bell has teamed with her longtime collaborators, award-winning Hollywood vets Morgan Sackett, Dean Holland, Troy Bailey and agency exec Benjamin Hart to open the creative studio and production company, which will bring their expertise to brands in the form of traditional spots, short-form digital content and more.
Their combined experience includes production and direction on series such as “Parks and Recreation,” “The Good Place,” “The Office” and “Veep.” On the brand side, they’d previously worked together on campaigns for Samsung, Spindrift, Lagavulin and Hello Bello, the plant-based baby products company Bell founded with her husband Dax Shepard in 2019.