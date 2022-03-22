Kristen Bell enters the ad biz with Dunshire Productions 

Making Dunshire an “official” company has been a long time coming. “I’ve been working in commercials, film, TV and branding for about 10 years now,” Bell explained in an interview with Ad Age. On such jobs, she found herself repeatedly turning to the members of the Dunshire crew. “We were each individually calling the other four members to work on something, and we realized that’s because we have a really unique way of getting every single job done between the five of us,” she said. “So one day, we realized we should probably form a proper company.”

Dunshire’s platform is a simple one: Make stuff worth watching, and do it with good people only.

“Kristen and I have a nice philosophy that in general, work is kind of stupid and sucks,” added Dunshire Partner Hart. “It takes you away from people you love, and things that you want to be doing, so if we have to participate in this work system, let's do it with great people who want to build great things in the world.”

Hart also serves as president of L.A.-based creative agency Brains on Fire. The company has led the marketing for Bell and Shepard's Hello Bello, which reportedly had been projected to reach $200 million in sales in 2021. Dunshire and Brains on Fire will serve as sibling companies in order to offer a full suite of creative services to brands.

