Leo Burnett U.S. Chief Creative Officer Britt Nolan is leaving
Leo Burnett U.S. Chief Creative Officer and co-President of Chicago Britt Nolan is leaving the Publicis Groupe agency, according to an internal email obtained by Ad Age. The memo did not say what agency he will be joining.
"Britt Nolan has decided to move on from Leo Burnett after a great 10-year run," said Andrew Swinand, CEO of Leo Burnett North America in the memo. Swinand also leads the recently formed Publicis Communications Center region which encompasses agencies Leo Burnett Chicago and Detroit; Arc in Chicago; Martin Retail Group in Birmingham, Alabama; Fallon in Minneapolis, and Turner Duckworth.
Swinand's memo continued, "We are very sad to see him go but respect his decision to leave for another agency yet to be announced."
As the agency searches for his successor, recently appointed Leo Burnett Worldwide Chief Creative Officer Liz Taylor, who is also creative lead for the larger Publicis Communications North America, will step in to assist with leading Burnett's Chicago office.
Ad Age first reported in May that Taylor was leaving her role as FCB Chicago chief creative officer for Leo Burnett. Interestingly, FCB has some job openings, including the Chicago chief creative role and one person close to the matter said Nolan was recently in touch with the Interpublic Group agency.
Nolan could not be reached for comment.
"Britt has built an impressive bench of senior creative, production and design talent that we know can deliver at the highest level," Swinand said in the memo. "Britt's been a great friend and partner to me and so many of you. He has truly given all to this agency, our people and our clients."
Nolan was promoted to Leo Burnett U.S. chief creative officer in 2016 from executive creative director, replacing Susan Credle who is now FCB's global chief creative officer. He was promoted to co-president of Leo Burnett's Chicago office alongside Chief Strategy Officer Emma Montgomery in January.