Mad Dogs & Englishmen’s Nick Cohen on the agency’s chaotic hunt for truth in advertising

Cohen recently spoke with Ad Age from his home in the Bay Area about the impetus for the book, some of the agency’s breakthrough work, and what it’s been like reconnecting with old friends to gather memories of the place. The interview has been edited and condensed.

What made you want to write the history of Mad Dogs now?

Mad Dogs closed in 2005. A few years after that, I had this idea to write a book about the experience. I wanted to write a book about honesty. Then I started having doubts. Imposter syndrome, you know? Is anyone going to be interested in this? So I put it on ice. But then Dave Dye called out of the blue. He had decided to write something about Mad Dogs. He had gathered this archive of work, all on his own, and he said some nice things. So I was sort of empowered by that. I was like, “Oh, OK, I guess there is a legacy here.” So I decided to tell the story, as I remembered it, from the very beginning.

It’s an interesting origin story, starting an agency out of disgust for the business.

It’s completely true what I wrote [in the book]. I got really depressed working in the business, and quite angry, to the point where I didn’t want to do any work that even looked like an ad because I was so ashamed to be working in the industry. It wasn’t like, “Oh, let’s do this. It’ll be cool.” I had a genuine distaste for it all.

Everything was inside out to me. You’d go into a big agency and all the senior people, the seasoned vets, would have these lovely offices with windows and all the light coming in. And all the youngsters were sequestered in these dark rooms. I was like, “Aren’t we trying to grow these young people? Shouldn’t it be the other way around?”

It came from me wanting to get a group of people to work together who actually like each other, and stop being so selfish and stop lying to each other. It was like, “Look, none of us know anything. So let’s get off our high horses and figure this thing out.”