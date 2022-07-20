Agency News

McCann Worldgroup names Mediabrands executive global CEO

Daryl Lee will replace Bill Kolb, who remains chairman; Lee will be succeeded at UM by Global CEO Eileen Kiernan
By Brian Bonilla. Published on July 20, 2022.
Publicis Groupe raises its annual forecast, posts 10.3% organic revenue growth for the quarter

Daryl Lee, Bill Kolb, Eileen Kiernan

Credit: Mediabrands, McCann

McCann Worldgroup has named a new CEO: Daryl Lee, the global CEO of Mediabrands. He will succeed Bill Kolb, who will retain the chairman role, according to multiple people close to the situation. Lee’s successor at Mediabrands will be Eileen Kiernan, currently the global CEO of UM, according to those people.

Parent Interpublic Group of Cos., which has a scheduled earnings call tomorrow, declined to comment. McCann declined to comment and UM wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Kolb has held the chief executive role since he was promoted from chief operating officer in 2020, succeeding Harris Diamond.

This is the latest executive shuffle for both IPG agencies. Last November, McCann brought on former Nike executive Alex Lopez as president and global chief creative officer. In January, UM, the global media agency network of IPG Mediabrands tapped Joe DeMiero as its U.S. CEO. He  took over the role from Lynn Lewis, now the global chief marketing officer of Mediabrands.


 

In this article:

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

