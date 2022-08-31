Mediahub digs deeper into the metaverse with new partnership

Mediahub is partnering with LandVault, a company that specializes in metaverse solutions, from helping marketers buy land all the way through to strategizing, monetizing and tracking activations.
As part of the partnership, LandVault, which calls itself the “largest building company” in the metaverse, will assist Mediahub in providing Web3 strategy and consulting services to clients interested in entering the space. Under the terms of the deal, dubbed a "preferred partnership," LandVault will get the first crack at Web3 projects for Mediahub's clients.
“There are a lot of agencies out there that are just kind of exploring Web3 but don't have either a Web3 task force or team, or even a strategy on how their client could enter the space," said LandVault founder and CEO Sam Huber. "We were impressed with the thinthanklsking and strategy [Mediahub] put into their side of the business and their vision to get their brands into the metaverse."