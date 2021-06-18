Mike's Hard spoofs Bottlegate and the CDC encourages mask wearing in self-aware PSAs: Agency Brief
Boulder-based Work in Progress quickly responded to the Euros “Bottlegate'' scandal by creating this social film for client Mike’s Hard Lemonade.
A man who appears to be an international soccer star at a press conference follows Cristiano Ronaldo's lead and pushes aside all beverages, replacing them with a bottle of Mike’s. Turns out, he’s not really a pro football player, but one of the agency’s employees, Daniel Pradilla, an associate creative director and diehard Colombia soccer fan. The agency turned the film out in less than 24 hours and released it on all the major social channels.
Immediately following the incident with Ronaldo, Coca Cola’s market value fell $4 billion, which brings into question the suitability of certain brands as sponsors of professional sports and also showcases the influence sports stars have.
CDC’s PSAs have a tongue-in-cheek take on mask-wearing
The Ad Council, in collaboration with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, launched a series of public service announcements emphasizing the importance of mask-wearing until you’re vaccinated.
The humorous 30-second spots titled “Book Club,” “Concert,” and “Swim” were developed by creative agencies Colle McVoy and SKDK and are part of the “Mask Up America” campaign that was launched last July. They all point to the central theme of people being tired of wearing masks but recognizing the need for them.
In May, President Biden announced his administration’s goal is to have 70% of U.S. adults to at least receive one vaccination shot by July 4th; however, roughly 50% of the U.S. population still has not received at least one dose, according to a statement by the Ad Council.
“At such a critical point in the COVID-19 pandemic and as many people are unsure about whether or not to continue masking up, these PSAs are a needed reminder for those who have not yet gotten vaccinated to keep wearing a mask until they do,” Ad Council President and CEO Lisa Sherman said in a statement. “We’re grateful to our partners at Colle McVoy and SKDK for creating such important and entertaining films that will inspire and protect people across the country.”
Created in partnership and with funding provided by The Rockefeller Foundation and the Infectious Diseases Society of America, the PSAs will air in donated broadcast, digital, and audio media time and space across the country.
In addition to the three PSAs, media platforms and influencers are using their channels to further amplify the campaign’s message. SXM Media’s Studio Resonate has developed a series of audio PSAs and a companion banner that will run in targeted donated media. WNBA star Elena Delle Donne, rock band Foreigner, and actress Isabella Gomez will also be releasing content for the campaign.
Account wins
Virgin Atlantic has appointed Lucky Generals as lead creative agency following a competitive review which started in March and was run by consultant Creativebrief. Lucky Generals will be responsible for developing a multi-market brand platform and framework for Virgin Atlantic which will shape all communication touchpoints across the business, including Virgin Atlantic Cargo and Virgin Atlantic Holidays.
The airline company is moving on from incumbent AMV BBDO which held the account since 2018.
Hair and beauty brand Madison Reed has named Dentsu X powered by 360i as its media agency of record after a competitive review launched in March. This is the company’s first media AOR relationship. This relationship is part of an effort for Madison Reed to consolidate its media duties across its direct, wholesale and retail business units.
“With all eyes on aviation and when travel means more than ever, there is no better time to invest in the Virgin Atlantic brand," Siobhan Fitzpatrick, chief digital and marketing officer said in a statement. “We are delighted to be partnering with Lucky Generals, and excited by both the creative and the strategic strength of their team, along with a shared set of values.”
Hoka One One, a division of Deckers Brands, has named FCB as its first-ever global creative agency of record following a competitive review. The network’s FCB West office will act as the global lead office for the performance footwear and apparel brand.
“With the power of FCB behind us, our focus will be on amplifying the uniqueness of Hoka to new and existing consumers,” Norma Delaney, VP of global brand marketing said in a statement. “We’ve always been a very high-touch brand, connecting with consumers and adding value along their journey. Now we will extend our reach even further using a digitally-driven approach.”
The brand’s first global campaign under this new partnership is set to debut in 2022.
MDC delays shareholder vote while it evaluates revised Stagwell offer
MDC Partners, as expected, is delaying its planned June 22 virtual special meeting where shareholders would vote on a merger with Stagwell Group. MDC said: “The delay is intended to provide time for the MDC [board] Special Committee, working with its independent financial and legal advisors, to evaluate the revised offer made by Stagwell on June 12.” MDC said a new date and time for the special meeting is expected to be announced shortly. MDC, though, will proceed with its virtual annual meeting of shareholders on June 22.
Soul of the City
During this week’s Tribeca Festival DoorDash, debuted a new short film, Soul of the City, which profiles New York City restaurants Caracas Arepa Bar, Tacoway Beach, Nom Wah Tea Parlor, Sylvia’s, Peppa’s Jerk Chicken and Palma and their journeys over the past year navigating the challenges of operating a restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The inspirational documentary, made in collaboration with The Martin Agency, follows its “Southside Magnolia” film created in 2020.
“More than a year after NYC’s dining room shutdowns, over 1,000 restaurants have tragically closed for good, with many continuing to struggle even as the city reopens,” Katie Daire, senior director of b-to-b marketing at DoorDash said in a statement. “Restaurants are the lifeblood of their communities, bringing people together around their tables and in their kitchens. The film was created to bring communities closer to the restaurants that have worked tirelessly to serve them over the past year and also remind customers to go dine-in again and visit their local restaurants.”
'Once You Go BLK'
BLK, a dating app for Black singles, announced an Atlanta takeover for its “Once You Go BLK” campaign that originally launched in February. BLK, owned by dating site giant Match Group, partnered with the Shaquille O’Neal-founded and Atlanta-based agency Majority for the campaign, a reclamation of the antiquated cliche “once you go Black, you don’t go back.”
Jonathan Kirkland, BLK’s head of brand and marketing, said in a statement that Atlanta is the perfect city to begin the next phase of the campaign “given its vibrant community of young Black singles” and wealth of local, Black-owned businesses.
Throughout the city, BLK will host unique experiences for its users, like the “Find Your Partner” tournament in partnership with the Trap Music Museum. Other partnerships for this campaign include content creation with Collab Crib, a leading Black creator mansion, and social assets from publication Butter.atl to spotlight Atlanta’s singles.
Proceeds from the “Once You Go BLK” campaign will be used to raise awareness for the COVID-19 vaccine within the Black community, a continuation of Match Group’s recent joint initiative with the White House.
Mount Sinai’s first brand campaign
New York City-based agency SS+K launched the first-ever brand campaign for Mount Sinai Health System. The “We Find a Way” campaign features a minute-long video that highlights a montage of pictures over an inspiration-focused voice-over that shows real patients, doctors, and Mount Sinai stories. One of the stories depicted was of a team of Mount Sinai surgeons performing the world’s first human tracheal transplant, and the patient is shown speaking at the end of the spot.
"Working with Mount Sinai Health System, on their new brand identity and advertising campaign 'We Find a Way' allowed us to illustrate the raw and emotional determination it takes to prevail against the most demanding health and scientific challenges of our time,” Stevie Archer, executive creative director of SS+K said in a statement. “It’s a message of optimism and reassurance that no matter the scale of the challenge, or how daunting the question, Mount Sinai will not stop until a solution is found or created.”
Miller Lite Relief Catcher
This week, Miller Lite launched a creative solution for Canadian baseball fans celebrating their second socially-distanced season. The “Relief Catcher” is a limited-edition baseball glove re-engineered for tossing beers between COVID-conscious friends.
The glove, created in collaboration with the Sid Lee agency and official MLB glove manufacturer Rawlings, features Miller Lite’s classic white, blue and gold color scheme and a raised netting between the thumb and pointer finger labeled “toss beer here.” A removable coaster attached to the palm ensures drinkers are ready for their Miller Lite in any setting.
“It’s been too long since Canadians have been able to enjoy some Miller time with their friends,” said Katie Rankin, Molson Coors’ senior marketing manager, in a statement. “The Miller Lite Relief Catcher is the perfect mix of the love for the sport, our great tasting brew, and having some safe socially distanced fun during the ball game this year.”
Five Canadian baseball fans can win Miller Lite’s “Relief Catcher” by entering on its dedicated site. This is Miller Lite’s second unique product contest this month after its “Shoezie” sweepstakes Father’s Day collaboration with New Balance.
Checkmate
Creative agency Anomaly launched an initiative called “Black Goes First” this week to combat implicit racial bias in chess. Historically, the player that commands the white chess pieces takes the game’s first turn, granting them “first move advantage.” Anomaly’s initiative challenges that tradition by asking: What if black went before white?
The campaign primarily manifests in a one-of-a-kind matte black stone chess board. The sleek board comes with both white and black pieces, but the words “black goes first” on either side remind players of Anomaly’s newly subverted rule. Jay-Z, RZA, Carmelo Anthony and international Chess Grandmaster Maurice Ashley, one of only four Black Grandmasters among 1721 total, signed the board, which is available now at auction through the rest of June.
Kristi Henderson, Anomaly’s global diversity, equity, and inclusion lead, said in a statement, “[Black Goes First] is a campaign designed in support of and in partnership with the Black community to support Black youth. The campaign employs 100% Black consultants, 100% Black influencer/celebrity support and 100% of profits from the auction will be donated to the Detroit City Chess Club.”
Bulk Hires
L.A.-based agency The Many is expanding its creative team with 17 (Yes, that number is right) hires including three creative directors, Pam Fujimoto, Adam Flanagan, and Curtis Petraglia. The hires bring the agency to over 100 members, the largest since being founded twelve years ago.
Fujimoto joins The Many following a nearly two-year contract stint at Twitter, where she served as creative lead on global business marketing and diversity and inclusion campaigns. Flanagan joins from Los Angeles-based agency Space.camp where he served as a creative director for the past two and half years. Petraglia joins from Deutsch LA where he served a handful of positions, most recently as creative director, during his six-and-a-half years with the agency.
The additional 14 new hires include Cameron Twombly (senior art director), Scott Menzie (senior copywriter), Jacque Vavroch (associate creative director), Lisandro Ancewicz (associate creative director), Savannah Bradford (senior art director), Mason Douglass (senior copywriter), Harper Biewen (art director), Bryce Pangman (copywriter), Michelle John (art director), Jameson Miller (copywriter), Will Luck (junior copywriter), Chris Mendez (associate creative director), Paz Molina (associate creative director), and Miles Evans (senior copywriter).
Fig has brought seven new hires for newly created roles, which brings the agency to over 100 employees. Here they are:
Kate Berkheimer joins as executive director, media, and she was formerly a strategy, planning, and business operations lead, at PHD U.S. Samantha Deevy joins as executive director, communications strategy, and she was formerly a group communications strategy director at Droga5. Lindsey McNabb-Hover joins as executive director, growth, she was formerly senior VP of growth and alliances and business development lead for Dentsu. Hana Sato Thomas joins as executive director, talent; she was an senior VP, creative talent director at Edelman. Paul Savaiano joins as group strategy director and was formerly head of strategy at Walrus. Sean Staley joins as group strategy director and was formerly head of brand strategy at Pereira O’Dell, San Francisco. Andrew Arnot joins as group account director and was formerly senior VP, group account director at Deutsch.
Just briefly
BBDO New York has promoted Alex Gianni to exec VP, director of content production. In this newly created role Gianni will oversee film production, partnering closely with the rest of the integrated production leadership team. He previously held a VP, executive producer role and has spent his last 10 years at the agency.
Doner has appointed Maria Cabo as senior VP, strategist, a role which has been vacant for two years, and Sky Downing as VP, Strategy, a newly created role.
North American creative marketing agency Public Label has hired Erica Calhoun for a newly-created role as senior VP, head of experiential for North America. Along with working on accounts like Moët Hennessey, Ford Bronco, Adidas, BRP, and Progressive, Calhoun will also play a key role in the development of Public Label’s DE&I initiatives. Prior to joining Public Label, Calhoun was VP of account management at MKTG.
Quirk Creative, an agency specializing in video-based campaigns, has brought on Kim Svarney as managing director, a newly created position. She has worked across business development and account management at agencies such as Badger & Winters, Rokkan, Pereira & O'Dell, JWT, and CPB.
180 NY has appointed two executive hires for newly created positions. Alex Cambell was named head of production and Angela Kosniewski was named head of accounts. Cambell was previously associate director of interactive production at TBWA/Chiat/Day. Kosniewski was previously VP of new business development at Johnnie Studio.
Labellium has tapped two executives for newly created leadership positions. Carlos Spallarossa has joined as VP of e-commerce and Ihab Allam is Labelium's new director of e-retail marketplaces. In his 16-year career, Spallarossa has led teams in search marketing, digital technology, and marketing for consumer brands such as L'Oreal Paris, Maybelline, Garnier, Lancôme, Kiehls, and Toys "R" Us. In his decade-long career, Allam has worked with companies such as Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, Overstock, and Target.
m/SIX a media agency backed by GroupM and The&Partnership has named Nadalie Dias as its first chief strategy officer, North America. Dias joins from Hearts & Science where she led the agency’s digital center of excellence for AT&T, Warner Media Group, and other key accounts.
Havas U.K. has appointed Sharon Annafi as its new diversity, equity, and inclusion lead. She replaces Bukola Garry (former diversity and inclusion manager), who joined adam&eveDDB as head of diversity, equality, and inclusion in January.
LA-based agency Oak Leaf has brought on Daniel Marin as its first head of production. In his career, Marin has led production at firms within Publicis and WPP and most recently at Joan.
Contributing: Bradley Johnson and Ann-Christine Diaz