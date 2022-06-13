How Mother is redefining its business and pitch process around purpose

When global independent agency Mother opened its doors in London in 1996, it arrived on the scene with a unique premise inspired by the name on its shingle: “Make our mothers proud.” More than 25 years later, the agency is recentering its business around a new platform: "Make our children proud.”
The evolved motto encapsulates the agency’s mission to weave purpose into its core—informing everything from talent and new business to the work and diversity and inclusion.
“'Make our mothers proud' has stood us in such good stead for more than 20 years, but it feels a bit backward-looking,” said Katie Mackay-Sinclair, partner at Mother London. “It’s a really simple shift of one word—from making our mothers proud to making our children proud—but it’s helped us to rethink our whole business.”
Among the offerings under the new mantra are “Pitch it forward,” a proposition that encourages clients to move away from the pitch process and toward chemistry meetings to secure appointments. In return, the agency will donate its first-year fees to a non-profit. There’s also a renewed focus on diversity and inclusion under the new platform “Kindred” and a new website, Mother Goods, that will both fund and sell “ideas that do good.”
“Make our children proud” will be implemented globally at all of Mother’s five offices, located in London, New York, Los Angeles, Shanghai and Singapore.