Blockchain and creativity—inside Barbarian founder’s plans to ease brands and agencies into Web3

Some of NCC tools were originally conceived around music creation and distribution, but they can be used on any work, such as an ad, allowing creators to be compensated according to their contribution to that work.

The inverse can also be applied. For example, any time an ad is viewed, that writes to the chain and an advertiser can be charged, instead of having to pre-pay a set amount upfront. “What [typically] ends up happening is that gets farmed out, and it’s robots clicking on ads and nobody actually sees anything,” Palmer said. “This would be a tool that could solve at least some of that problem and make it more automated and transparent.”

Not Spam 2.0

Another of the tools, TTM, or token-targeted messaging, allows any entity, such as a band or a brand, to forge deeper relationships with and direct specific messages to individuals who have already demonstrated loyalty or affinity for them. For example, an individual who purchases a pair of Nikes would receive a token for that purchase. That token could then give them access to new drops or a ticket to a promotional event or experience.

There are applications for competitors as well. Since that token is on the chain, “You could be a Reebok or a new company that nobody’s heard of and give Nike customers a 20% discount,” Palmer suggested.

But NCC founders assert that this isn’t Spam 2.0. “What it means is that you can use that token to open a door,” Palmer said. “It’s not like a Gmail inbox that fills up whether you like it or not. It’s more like a message board that’s password protected, but your token is the password, and if you want to jump into the Nike chat, you could go in there and join, but if you don’t want to, you don’t."

Jumping in

While tools similar to those created by NCC are out there, such as Gnosis Safe, a digital wallet that manages assets on Ethereum, and DAO voting through Snapshot, “they’re all individual companies that you kind of have to Scotch tape together and they don't really talk to each other,” Bresitz said.

“What we're building is a group of decentralized APIs (dAPIs) built on Algorand that are all interoperable and all talk to each other. So this is going to be the first suite of tools that are not only done by one company; they’re also done on a chain that is built for scale and utility. We're taking care of a lot of the really foundational infrastructure stuff that most people either can't build, because they don't have enough devs, or frankly, they don't want to build and they just want to get to it.”

“It is not just about making it easier for people to build on Web3, but enabling composability and the development of products and services that until now were confined to the Web1 or Web2 stack,” said David Garcia, CEO and managing partner of Borderless Capital, one of NCC’s investors. "We are excited to back NCC and their vision of democratizing access for builders and creators that want to be part of the new internet.”

'Differentiate with generosity'

The NCC founders are also excited about how blockchain technology is allowing them to revisit their aspirations from the early days of the internet.

“What we liked about that era is that we had the opportunity to be generous and create value through generosity,” Anderson said. “[Today] we’ve been through 20 years of people trying to generate value through secrecy, which doesn’t feel good on the consumer end, and now, we found a technology platform that lets you differentiate with generosity again.”

NCC’s tools are open source, and the team at this point doesn’t seem so concerned about generating major revenue streams, as its investors will keep them afloat for at least a year. “We're trying to keep as much free as possible for as long as possible,” Anderson said.

As for how NCC will sustain itself going forward, “we have a philosophy that we should make money when other people are making money,” added Palmer. The company will take a modest, single-digit percentage transaction fee when money goes in and out, similar to a credit card processing fee. NCC will also be helping to incubate other businesses, during which it may take a small equity split. Further down the road, the team plans to revisit its original aspiration of creating consumer experiences, which will provide another revenue stream.

For now, the NCC team is hoping to draw companies and creators across different categories “both to vet our assumptions about what we have built, but also to help project in the future the ways that all the tools need to evolve,” Anderson said. “We’ve been building with our own needs in mind, which we think are probably 70% representational of the world at large. When we do our first project with an ad agency or brand, we’re going to learn through that collaboration, and the tools will get better.”

Not one hop

Anderson and Palmer created the toolset so that companies can experiment with them easily, without disrupting their current workflows. “If we want large institutions, big brands and agencies to be able to start experimenting, they need to be able to do it quickly, easily and in parallel with whatever they’re doing currently,” Anderson said.