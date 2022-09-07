Ogilvy names Devika Bulchandani global CEO

Solution-oriented

“The feeling inside [Ogilvy] is very different today than it was a couple of years ago and it's only going to get better,” Bulchandani told Ad Age in an August interview. “The first thing I did last year was pick up the phone and call [search consultants] and talk to them. The best way I can describe it is they were like, ‘Ogilvy was on mute. We just didn't hear from them.’ We've rebuilt our entire business development [team], new business team, and consultant outreach. We're showing up in more and more pitches.”

Bulchandani attributes that change to adding new talent that has built the foundation of the Ogilvy brand and become more solution-oriented for clients. “The reality of our business and what clients want today is they don't want a silo,” Bulchandani said. “They don't want [just] advertising, they want a solution.”

In October 2021, the agency brought on Chris Beresford-Hill, a former chief creative officer of Omnicom’s TBWA\Chiat\Day New York, as president of advertising for North America. He joined a recently hired diverse leadership team including Liz Taylor as global chief creative officer; Stacey Ryan Cornelius, who was named global chief financial officer in January 2021; and Maria O’Keeffe, who was named global chief people officer in March. In July of this year, Menno Kluin was also brought on as chief creative officer of Ogilvy New York's flagship creative office.

Even though advertising makes up for 60% of the agency’s revenue, Bulchandani says there has been significant growth in its PR, health, and consulting units. Bulchandani said she will look to put a continued focus on making the capabilities work together while growing them individually.