OMG North America names new CEO as Scott Hagedorn departs

Omnicom Media Group North America CEO Scott Hagedorn is leaving the company and will be succeeded by Ralph Pardo, CEO of its Hearts & Science unit. The appointment is effective immediately.

In his new role, Pardo will oversee the network’s OMD, PHD, Resolution, Hearts & Science and Optimum Sports units. OMG is the world’s fourth largest media network group, according to the Ad Age Datacenter.

The departure of Hagedorn, who has held the position since 2019 and who himself is the former CEO of Hearts & Science, is unexpected. The media network did not give a reason for his departure and said only that he would serve out his contract.

“Scott has been with Omnicom Media Group for many years and has made many contributions to the organization,” said OMG Global CEO Florian Adamski. “We thank him for everything he has achieved during his tenure and wish him the best of luck with future endeavors.”

Pardo is a 14-year Omnicom veteran and one of the earliest leaders of Hearts & Science. He is credited with helping land the media agency’s massive consolidated AT&T account in 2016 and OMG said he “defined a new standard for how media and creative disciplines collaborate to improve client business outcomes.” He ascended to the top role at Hearts & Science in September of 2020 following the elevation of Erin Matts to the role of global chief experience officer for the holding company.

OMG said that in his most recent role, Pardo helped expand Hearts & Sciences’ capabilities into consulting and creative. “Ralph is a practitioner leader, who understands the complexity of challenges facing modern marketers today,” said Adamski. “He recognizes there are new levers that are integral to success; that we as agency partners have an important role to play in orchestrating media data and content to improve business outcomes at speed.”