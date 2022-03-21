Agency News

OMG North America names new CEO as Scott Hagedorn departs

Ralph Pardo will take the reins; Hagedorn will serve out his contract at Omnicom Media Group North America
By Judann Pollack. Published on March 21, 2022.
AB InBev hires Publicis Groupe for media in U.S. and other major markets

Ralph Pardo

Credit: Omnicom Media Group

Omnicom Media Group North America CEO Scott Hagedorn is leaving the company and will be succeeded by Ralph Pardo, CEO of its Hearts & Science unit. The appointment is effective immediately.

In his new role, Pardo will oversee the network’s OMD, PHD, Resolution, Hearts & Science and Optimum Sports units. OMG is the world’s fourth largest media network group, according to the Ad Age Datacenter.

The departure of Hagedorn, who has held the position since 2019 and who himself is the former CEO of Hearts & Science, is unexpected. The media network did not give a reason for his departure and said only that he would serve out his contract. 

“Scott has been with Omnicom Media Group for many years and has made many contributions to the organization,” said OMG Global CEO Florian Adamski. “We thank him for everything he has achieved during his tenure and wish him the best of luck with future endeavors.”

Ad Age A-List 2022

 

Pardo is a 14-year Omnicom veteran and one of the earliest leaders of Hearts & Science. He is credited with helping land the media agency’s massive consolidated AT&T account in 2016 and OMG said he “defined a new standard for how media and creative disciplines collaborate to improve client business outcomes.” He ascended to the top role at Hearts & Science in September of 2020 following the elevation of Erin Matts to the role of global chief experience officer for the holding company.

OMG said that in his most recent role, Pardo helped expand Hearts & Sciences’ capabilities into consulting and creative. “Ralph is a practitioner leader, who understands the complexity of challenges facing modern marketers today,” said Adamski. “He recognizes there are new levers that are integral to success; that we as agency partners have an important role to play in orchestrating media data and content to improve business outcomes at speed.”

Omnicom announces U.S. leadership shakeup at PHD and Hearts & Science
Lindsay Rittenhouse
Watch: Omnicom CEO Scott Hagedorn on the role of agencies after the pandemic
Lindsay Rittenhouse
Omnicom to pull operations from Russia
Brian Bonilla

“During my time as CEO of Hearts & Science, we’ve been working with clients to balance the science—building strong data driven foundations in support of modern holistic marketing; with the heart—architecting the experiences that accelerate the emotional velocity of connection between brands and people,” said Pardo. “I see my new role as another balancing act, creating new solutions and services that solve for the disruptive forces of change that have become endemic to our industry.”

Pardo's successor at Hearts & Science has not yet been named.

 

In this article:

Thumbnail
Judann Pollack

Judann Pollack (Judy) is executive editor of Ad Age. She joined Ad Age in 1985 as editorial assistant, along the way fielding pretty much every position on the masthead, including reporter, Chicago bureau chief, New York bureau chief, features editor, executive editor and managing editor-international.

