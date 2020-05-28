Agency News

Porsche retains Cramer-Krasselt as lead U.S. creative agency

Decision follows a review that also included Anomaly, people close to the matter say
By Lindsay Rittenhouse. Published on May 28, 2020.

Porsche parks its U.S. creative account with Cramer-Krasselt again.

Credit: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

Porsche has again retained Cramer-Krasselt as its lead U.S. creative agency, concluding a review launched last year, Ad Age has learned.

According to one person close to the matter, the Chicago-based independent shop was a finalist in the review alongside MDC Partners' Anomaly.

Cramer-Krasselt declined to comment. Anomaly and Porsche did not immediately return requests for comment.

More Ad Age news
Procter & Gamble and GLAAD see LGBTQ ads lifting sales and social acceptance
Jack Neff
Time's Up reveals new diversity and inclusion guidelines for the pandemic
I-Hsien Sherwood
Dentsu revenue drops and Trump threatens to shut down social platforms: Thursday Wake-Up Call
I-Hsien Sherwood

The person close to the business says the Volkswagen Group-owned automaker put its U.S. creative account up for review in late 2019, "as they do every five years, as part of contractual procurement procedures."

The last time Porsche reviewed the business in 2013, it too opted to keep it parked with Cramer-Krasselt, the incumbent since 2007. The 2013 review lasted six months and involved agencies including Droga5, MDC Partners' CPB, McKinney and Olson (now ICF Next), as well as Cramer-Krasselt.

Cramer-Krasselt most recently created Porsche's first Super Bowl ad in 23 years—the last time the brand appeared in the Big Game was in 1997. Called "The Heist," the 2020 commercial emphasized speed and the brand's German heritage.

According to COMvergence estimates, Porsche spends $18 million on measured media in the U.S. per year.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Lindsay Rittenhouse

Lindsay Rittenhouse is a reporter covering ad agencies.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Time's Up reveals new diversity and inclusion guidelines for the pandemic

Time's Up reveals new diversity and inclusion guidelines for the pandemic
FCB creates program to employ quarantined creatives in search of work

FCB creates program to employ quarantined creatives in search of work
Energizer consolidates global media account with UM

Energizer consolidates global media account with UM
Dentsu Aegis Network posts first-quarter revenue declines

Dentsu Aegis Network posts first-quarter revenue declines
Agencies plan for a slow return to the office

Agencies plan for a slow return to the office
Agencies reimagine summer internships due to COVID-19

Agencies reimagine summer internships due to COVID-19
Creative Under Quarantine: Terri Meyer delivers on pandemic ads, has ice cream for dinner and scores at CVS

Creative Under Quarantine: Terri Meyer delivers on pandemic ads, has ice cream for dinner and scores at CVS

Latest agency layoffs and furlough measures in response to the pandemic

Latest agency layoffs and furlough measures in response to the pandemic