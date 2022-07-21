Publicis Groupe raises its annual forecast, posts 10.3% organic revenue growth for the quarter

Publicis Groupe reported 10.3% organic revenue growth and a 21% increase in net revenue to €5.9 billion, or $6.01 billion, for its second quarter. The holding company also raised its full-year organic revenue growth expectations.



Publicis is now calling for 6% to 7% percent organic revenue growth, up from a prior forecast of 4% to 5% growth. Its 2022 growth expectations factor in the current “uncertainties” globally, such as the effect the economy could have on advertising spending, said Arthur Sadoun, chairman and CEO.

Sadoun says he hasn’t seen any clients cut their spending yet. Furthermore, he said he doesn’t foresee layoffs for the holding company, which has brought on 7,000 new hires so far this year, nearly as many as the 9,000 brought on last year.

Organic revenue rose 10.4% in the first half of the year. Organic growth is a key financial measure that factors out acquisitions, divestitures and effects of exchange rates. Compared to pre-pandemic numbers in 2019, Publicis posted 12% organic revenue growth for the quarter and 11% for the first half.