Agency News

Publicis Groupe raises its annual forecast, posts 10.3% organic revenue growth for the quarter

Publicis Groupe is not seeing client cutbacks and hired 7,000 employees during the first half of the year, Chairman and CEO Arthur Sadoun said
By Brian Bonilla. Published on July 21, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
McCann Worldgroup names Mediabrands executive global CEO
Credit: Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe reported 10.3% organic revenue growth and a 21% increase in net revenue to €5.9 billion, or $6.01 billion, for its second quarter. The holding company also raised its full-year organic revenue growth expectations.

Publicis is now calling for 6% to 7% percent organic revenue growth, up from a prior forecast of 4% to 5% growth. Its 2022 growth expectations factor in the current “uncertainties” globally, such as the effect the economy could have on advertising spending, said Arthur Sadoun, chairman and CEO. 

Sadoun says he hasn’t seen any clients cut their spending yet. Furthermore, he said he doesn’t foresee layoffs for the holding company, which has brought on 7,000 new hires so far this year, nearly as many as the 9,000 brought on last year.

Organic revenue rose 10.4% in the first half of the year. Organic growth is a key financial measure that factors out acquisitions, divestitures and effects of exchange rates. Compared to pre-pandemic numbers in 2019, Publicis posted 12% organic revenue growth for the quarter and 11% for the first half. 

See Ad Age Datacenter Agency Report 2022

The agency business rebounded with a surge in revenue and hiring. But caution signs are ahead.
Click here

The holding company saw solid revenue growth across all regions, with the U.S and Europe seeing 10.1% and 10.7% organic growth, respectively, and Asia seeing 6.5% growth. China remained positive, with 2.7% growth, despite recent lockdowns due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Publicis Sapient and Epsilon grew by 19.1% and 13.7%, respectively.

“We haven’t seen any kind of client cutbacks on their budgets at the moment because they know ... it will be easy to lose market share and very difficult to win it back,” Sadoun said. "That does not mean that they won't cut in the future if the situation was to worsen, which is not the case today, because today we haven't seen anything of the kind.”

Since the beginning of 2022, Publicis has given almost 43% of its employees a raise, Sadoun confirmed. Last year 65% of employees received raises.

Tracking layoffs and budget cuts

How brands and agencies are bracing for a recession
Click here

Another aspect of economic uncertainty involves layoffs that have been creeping up across the advertising industry and at companies like TikTok and Microsoft.

“If things were to deteriorate in the future, thanks to Marcel, we know how to manage a revenue slowdown, by not sacrificing jobs as we did during the crisis because you need to know that even when the business slows down, you still have agencies that are ongoing,” Sadoun said. “The fact that we can allocate our resources through Marcel gives us the opportunity to save the jobs of those that are in agencies that are declining and put them in the agencies where people are growing.”

Other agency news
Omnicom raises annual forecast after fifth consecutive quarter of organic revenue growth
Keira Wingate
Grey names new global CEO—behind the hiring
Brian Bonilla
Observatory names a new CEO and president
Brian Bonilla

Earlier this week, Omnicom Group reported an 11.3% increase in second-quarter organic revenue. Interpublic Group of Cos. will release its results later today before markets open. Stagwell will release its results on Aug. 4 and Dentsu Group will follow, releasing its results on Aug 10.

Ad Age Best Places to Work

Enter here for the chance for your company to be recognized
Click here

In this article:

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

McCann Worldgroup names Mediabrands executive global CEO

McCann Worldgroup names Mediabrands executive global CEO
Racist Diesel ad with Native American image resurfaces, sparking agency apology

Racist Diesel ad with Native American image resurfaces, sparking agency apology
Omnicom raises annual forecast after fifth consecutive quarter of organic revenue growth

Omnicom raises annual forecast after fifth consecutive quarter of organic revenue growth
Grey names new global CEO—behind the hiring

Grey names new global CEO—behind the hiring
Observatory names a new CEO and president

Observatory names a new CEO and president
Grey and WPP name new Procter & Gamble lead amid shakeup

Grey and WPP name new Procter & Gamble lead amid shakeup
OMD USA names new CEO as John Osborn exits Omnicom

OMD USA names new CEO as John Osborn exits Omnicom
How 9 agency creatives turned their passions into side hustles

How 9 agency creatives turned their passions into side hustles