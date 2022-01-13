The Richards Group is changing its name to TRG, distancing itself from founder Stan Richards

The Stan Richards School of Advertising might be sticking with its name, but The Richards Group isn't.

The Dallas agency is in the process of changing its name and logo to TRG, Ad Age has learned. The move will further distance The Richards Group, which has been known by that moniker since 1976, from its founder Stan Richards. Richards stepped down in 2020 following racist remarks he made during a client meeting.

A spokeswoman confirmed the name change, saying, "We think of this less of a change and more of a transition. Our goal is to celebrate what has made us successful—creativity, collaboration, inclusivity and innovation. Shortening our name allows us to celebrate our past, our present and our fearless future."

'No longer our landlord'

The change was announced internally and comes a week after it was reported that Stan Richards’ holding company, SBR Real Estate Holdings LP, sold the Dallas headquarters that was built to house the agency in 2013. The agency is still “undecided” as to whether it will remain at the Dallas Parkway address and is currently in talks with the building’s new owners, a spokeswoman said.

"Stan Richards hasn’t been a part of our agency since October of 2020—and as of last week, is no longer our landlord—but we did let him know about the evolution of our agency’s brand identity," said the spokeswoman. "He wants us to succeed and understands our desire to transition to a new look and a far more progressive outlook."

While The Richards Group name remains on the agency website, there are hints of the change already. The homepage and careers page includes a reference to TRG as well as the agency’s Instagram, Facebook, Linkedin and Twitter.

When asked when the shift would be complete, the spokeswoman said, "There’s a huge amount of work left to be done when it comes to our new visual identity and no final timetable on when we officially adopt TRG. But it is official that we are different—we are a people-run, nonprofit-owned creativity collective."