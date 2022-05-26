Why Sesame Workshop chose Known as its media agency

“Our money [through fundraising] would largely come in through large grants and large donors,” Maltin said. “We have only in the last couple of years set up an individual giving business that really targets people who give under $10,000. Five to ten thousand dollars is one kind of lane, and then the people who just give $25 a month, or $100 a month is another lane. How to reach them and bring them in is where Known has been helping us. That is a new revenue line and area that is very important for us to cultivate.”

The appointment marks an expansion of Known’s work with the non-profit; the agency began working with Sesame in 2020 to help with audience and research data strategy and build out Sesame’s data infrastructure and intelligence platform to help the company derive insights across the organization.

“The beginning of our relationship with Known began with a data audit and just understanding a bit more about what infrastructure we had in place,” Maltin said. “They helped us build out our data strategy and the data infrastructure. They helped us do a deep quantitative segmentation so that we could really start to look at who's our total adjustable market for 'Sesame Street,' who do we have? Not just parents with preschoolers, but who are those people who are more likely to donate, who are more likely to watch? Who's more likely to buy our products? Who's more likely to go to our theme parks?”

“They helped us do an analysis of the various spends that we had and the types of brand activity that we were going out with and actually it's helping us save money because we were overspending in certain cases,” Maltin added.