Why Sesame Workshop chose Known as its media agency

Sesame Workshop, the non-profit behind the iconic children’s show "Sesame Street," has named Known as its media agency of record following an internal pitch process.
Known's proprietary operating system called Skeptic, used for media and creative work, “drove the decision,” said Samantha Maltin, executive VP and chief marketing officer at Sesame Workshop. Known won the account following a request for proposals issued by the non-profit. Maltin declined to discuss the organization's media budget.
“We have not had an agency of record on media optimization,” said Maltin. “In fact, it's been handled in different business units. When I joined [in 2019] I set up an audience development team, which Aaron Bisman [Sesame Workshop's VP of audience development] is overseeing, and we centralized paid media and optimization across the organization. It was being handled by various different groups and when we started to dig in there was some waste.”
Using data for fundraising
Known will be tasked with establishing benchmarks for upcoming campaigns for all aspects of the organization and optimize SEM and SEO strategy across Sesame’s web properties. The agency will also help the organization target the right audiences for Sesame’s “individual giving business,” which is part of its fundraising strategy.